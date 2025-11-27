Marvel Rivals Brings Back Season 1 Battle Pass for a Limited Time Anniversary Event

Marvel Rivals is celebrating its first birthday in style by handing out an incredible selection of free rewards and even bringing back the original Season 1 Battle Pass. All of the celebratory content is joining the game as part of the Anniversary Update. But it’s not going to stick around forever, meaning players have a brief window to claim the cosmetics before they’re removed again.

Season 1 Battle Pass Returns for Marvel Rivals Anniversary Event

Image Credit: Netease

As mentioned at the start, the beloved Season 1 ‘Dark Hold’ Battle Pass is returning to the game alongside the Anniversary Event. It features Fan-favorite costumes such as the Loki ‘All-Butcher’, ‘Blood’ Moon Knight, ‘Bounty Hunter’ Rocket Racoon, ‘King Magnus’ Magneto, ‘Blue Tarantula’ Peni Parker, ‘Savage Sub-Mariner’ Namor, ‘Blood Edge’ Iron Man, ‘Emporium Matron’ Scarlet Witch, ‘Blood Soul’ Adam Warlock, and ‘Blood Berserker’ Wolverine.

As always, the Battle Pass is priced at 990 Lattice (equivalent to $9.99), and you’ll earn back 600 Lattice via the rewards track. The ‘Dark Hold’ Battle Pass joins the game on November 27, and it’ll remain active until December 11, giving players a solid two weeks to grab the special costumes before they vanish once again. If you are logging into Rivals to check out the returning items, make sure to claim up to 2100 Units for free as well as the ‘Business Suit’ Jeff the Shark skin.

This isn’t the first time that Netease has re-launched an older Battle Pass by popular demand. We saw the same thing happen for the Season 0 Battle Pass back in May, before many of its costumes were added to the pool of free skins that can be earned by participating in the rare Galacta’s Gift events.

It’ll be interesting to see if some of these Season 1 outfits end up getting the same treatment once the current Battle Pass expires.

With all that being said, are you happy to see the Battle Pass return? Let us know in the comments.