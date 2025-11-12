Marvel Rivals Season 5 Early Patch Notes: Gambit Hero, New Map, Nerfs and Buffs

NetEase has finally announced Marvel Rivals Season 5, and judging by the looks of it, it’s going to be one of the most exciting ones yet. In Season 4.5, the devs introduced multiple experimental features and new game modes, like the Zombies PvE mode during Halloween, which fans cheered for and called for to be kept as a permanent mode.

However, with Season 5’s arrival, the mode is going to stick around for a bit longer than intended as a new hero takes center stage. The new season will bring a new storyline and a fresh Battle Pass stacked with 10 stunning costumes for your favorite heroes.

Furthermore, there’s a lot to cover now that the new Dev Vision is out and we know all the new additions and improvements that will be introduced to Marvel Rivals when it arrives. So, here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 5 in the early patch notes, explained below.

Marvel Rivals Season 5 Downtime Details

Downtime for Marvel Rivals Season 5 will be underway at 9 AM UTC on November 14, 2025.

Since the new season drops the same day at 12 PM UTC, the downtime is expected to be 3-4 hours longer than the usual 1-hour server downtime.

Everything Coming in Marvel Rivals Season 5

Gambit Joins Marvel Rivals Roster as Strategist

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Gambit joins Marvel Rivals Season 5 as a Strategist (healer), and he’s the 44th hero in the roster. He is a master strategist who blends kinetic energy control with his iconic playing cards, agile movement, and expert combat skills to create a unique playstyle.

He can combine his chronovium-enhanced cards to unlock kinetic shifting to heal allies or deal damage by knocking back enemies and applying anti-heal to them. He can also channel energy into his staff and use martial arts to take down enemies. When activating his Ult, Gambit launches charged aces at all nearby teammates, supercharging their jump abilities and adding explosive power to their attacks. He’s already the new healer meta, according to fans.

New 18v18 Conquest Mode and Map

Image Credit: NetEase Games

The new Marvel Rivals season also brings a new 18 v 18 Conquest (Annihilation) game mode that players will be able to play on November 27, in the new Grand Garden map that was teased in the Gambit and Rogue Season 5 story trailer.

This 36-player mode will be revealed in the near future, which already promises chaos and unforgettable fun for fans.

New Grand Garden Adventure Battle Pass

Image Credit: NetEase Games

The latest Marvel Rivals Battle Pass is called Grand Garden Adventure, and it will bring 10 all-new costumes as well as more cosmetic items to the game upon Season 5 release. Here are all the skins coming to the battle pass:

The Thing: Blue Thing

Hela: Merciful Queen

Groot: Big Buddy

Namor: Monstro King

The Punisher: Franken-Castle

Ultron: Infinity Ultron (MCU)

Black Widow: Midnight Suspense

Angela: Odin’s Beautiful Daughter (Immortal Weapon)

Adam Warlock: Magus

Scarlet Witch: Witch of the Evil Eye

You’ll be able to purchase the Luxury Battle Pass for 990 Lattice in-game when it arrives, as several items in the pass can also be claimed for free during gameplay progression.

Free Units and Skin For First Anniversary Event

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals will celebrate its first anniversary next month, and ahead of that, NetEase has announced a celebration event for all. As part of the event, which begins on the November 27 patch, players will be able to claim 2,500 Units for absolutely free!

But that’s not all – players will also be able to claim a free Business Suit Jeff skin once they log in and complete the required task.

Team-Up Ability Adjustments

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Every Marvel Rivals season brings massive changes to the Team-Up abilities, and three new abilities have arrived in Season 5.

The first new ability is Explosive Entanglement. The Team-Up anchor is Gambit, and the sword is back! Magneto uses Gambit’s power to replace his primary fire with a greatsword that explodes on impact and delivers a delayed second hit to damaged enemies.

The second new team-up is Sword of Duality. The Team-Up anchor for this one is Cloak and Dagger. Hawkeye uses Cloak & Dagger’s power to fire a piercing wave with his Crescent Slash. Allies are healed and buffed, while enemies are damaged and afflicted with anti-heal.

The third and final latest team-up is Blade of Khonshu, and the team-up anchor is Moon Knight. Blade uses Moon Knight’s power to dash toward enemies for a flurry of sword strikes. Each slash launches a bouncing moon-blade projectile to punish groups of enemies.

Furthermore, starting with the launch of Season 5, Lunar Force (Cloak & Dagger / Blade / Moon Knight) and Operation: Microchip (The Punisher / Black Widow) are being retired. At the same time, Magneto is being removed from Mental Projection (Emma Frost / Psylocke), and Hawkeye is being removed from Chilling Assault (Luna Snow / Iron Fist).

Another team-up update is that Black Widow is now added to the Primal Flame Team-Up, where the team-up anchor is Phoenix. Widow can now use the power of the Phoenix Force to freely swap her primary fire to exploding AoE rounds that heal allies, but are unable to deal critical damage to enemies.

Hero Nerfs and Buffs

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals Season 5 will bring multiple buffs across the hero roster, with Vanguards like Captain America, The Thing, Hulk, and Peni Parker receiving significant balance adjustments. Multiple characters are seeing major changes as part of the scheduled balance adjustments, which will be revealed later this week. Captain America’s ultimate will see an accelerating ally ult charge, and Peni Parker’s webs will now heal allies.

With Duelists, Wolverine and Spider-Man will get buffs this season, and in Strategists, Loki and Cloak & Dagger will get buffs in Season 5.

Times Square Non-Combat Map

Image Credit: NetEase Games

NetEase has also revealed that a non-combat social lobby for up to 100 players will be launched in the form of a new Marvel Rivals Times Square map. Players will be able to host games, hang out, dance, watch videos, read books, and emote together.

Cross Progression Arrives

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Cross Progression was teased in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 and was introduced as an experimental feature for players. Season 5 will bring a wide rollout of this feature across different platforms, where players will be able to link their multiple accounts to a single Rivals account.

New Accessories and College Perks

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Image Credit: NetEase Games

New Marvel Rivals accessories have been announced for Thor (Throg), Loki (Alligator Loki), Moon Knight (Khonshu), Star-Lord (V-Pet), Mantis (Drax), Gambit (Rogue), Human Torch (Bag-Man), Magik (Kitty Pryde), Wolverine (X-23), and Phoenix (Cyclops).

Additionally, the selection of free costume trials available as part of the College Student Perks is rotating at the start of Season 5, with 10 new costumes and MVPs coming. Students will need to verify their e-mails again to qualify for the same.

Competitive Changes

Here’s a brief overview of the Competitive and Ranked changes starting with Marvel Rivals Season 5:

Placement matches are officially coming to Marvel Rivals with the launch of Season 5. With placement matches, your rank will no longer reset to a fixed tier each season. Instead, you will play 10 placement matches in competitive mode each season to determine your starting rank. When participating in the placement matches, you will be assigned an initial rank based on a conversion of your rank at the conclusion of the previous season.

Starting with the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 5, players ranked Grandmaster and below can queue for competitive in teams of up to 6 players. Celestial and above will remain limited to duo queues.

Beginning with the launch of Season 5, Nameplate Frames and Crests of Honor will no longer be unique between half-seasons.

Are you excited for Marvel Rivals Season 5? Let us know in the comments below!