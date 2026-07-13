Marvel Rivals Fan Makes Proficiency Calculator Which Shows How Long It’ll Take You to Reach Lord

Every time a new hero makes their debut in Marvel Rivals, players immediately want to find out how long it takes to reach the lord for the new character. Thus, fans have always wanted a tool to calculate hero proficiency. Now, a fan has made the dream a reality by releasing the Marvel Rivals proficiency calculator. So, learn more about the proficiency calculator and how to calculate exactly how long it takes to unlock lord for any hero here.

How Does Marvel Rivals Proficiency Calculator Work?

Marvel Rivals Season 9 is finally here, and the firecracker Jubilee has successfully made her debut in the game. A few weeks ago, a Marvel Rivals fan created a new proficiency calculator that can help players find out how long it takes to unlock a proficiency reward for any hero. This essentially means that you can track how long it takes to unlock the lord icon or a champion icon for your favorite hero, including the latest hero, Jubilee.

Image Credit: Marvel Rivals Proficiency Calculator

If you are wondering how the new Marvel Rivals proficiency calculator works, it is very simple. The calculator uses data such as the current hero proficiency level, current hero proficiency points, average damage/damage blocked/healing per 10 minutes, and average KOs and assists per 10 minutes to calculate the overall time taken to unlock the desired proficiency reward. If this sounds confusing, I’ve discussed how to track your proficiency in the game using the calculator tool below.

How to Track Your Proficiency in Marvel Rivals

Be it the latest hero Jubilee or the good-old Black Widow, you can now easily calculate the average time taken to reach the lord status for your favorite hero. Here is how to track your proficiency in the game using the Marvel Rivals proficiency calculator website:

Head over to the Marvel Rivals proficiency calculator website and choose the respective hero. Then select the Customize tab, where you will find a list of data: current level, proficiency points, average stats, and the goal you need to enter. Launch the Marvel Rivals game, click on your profile icon, and switch to the Statistics tab. Once again, select your favorite hero here, and you will have to note down some data based on the hero role. So, note down the following data: average damage blocked and KOs per 10 minutes (Vanguard), average damage and final hits per 10 minutes (Duelist), and average healing, KOs, and assists per 10 minutes (Strategist). Lastly, move to the Heroes tab and pick your hero to find out the current proficiency level and points. Once you have collected all necessary data, return to the Proficiency Collector site and enter all the details in the Customize tab. Make sure to set your goal as well. For example, if you want to calculate how long it takes for you to reach Lord for a hero, then select level 20. And that’s it! You can now see the average time taken to reach Lord status in Marvel Rivals for your hero in the Estimates tab.

Image Credit: Marvel Rivals Proficiency Calculator

Image Credit: Marvel Rivals Proficiency Calculator

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Image Credit: Marvel Rivals Proficiency Calculator

Image Credit: Marvel Rivals Proficiency Calculator

Image Credit: Marvel Rivals Proficiency Calculator

And that’s how you can calculate the time taken to reach Lord status for all the characters in Marvel Rivals. Let us know your thoughts about how useful the proficiency calculator tool is in the comments below.