Marvel Rivals July 23 Patch Notes: New Thebes Map, Twitch Drops, Hero Fixes, and More

There is still plenty of content left to enjoy in the ongoing Marvel Rivals Season 9. After introducing the new hero Jubilee and the Van Dyne Couture event, NetEase Games is finally adding the new Thebes map to the game. Alongside the new Convoy map, the new update includes additional content such as new Egyptian skins, Marvel Rivals Ignite Mid-Season Finals Twitch Drops, and more. So, check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the July 23 update (version 20260723).

The second content drop of Marvel Rivals Season 9 arrives on July 23, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. This is a minor update; hence, there is no server downtime. Download the update, and you can rejoin the game right away.

That said, here are the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the July 23 update (version 20260723), which introduces a new map, Ignite Twitch Drops, hero fixes, etc:

New Map: Thebes

Two monuments of power, divided by a sea of sand and stolen devotion. Apocalypse’s Pyramid and the Temple of Khonshu dominate opposite ends of the map. A rapidly weakening Khonshu desperately seeks to take back his stolen faith, but Moon Knight arrives burdened with a dark suspicion, demanding Khonshu answer a question before the Faith-Harvesting Engine.

In this arena where ancient Egyptian ruins collide with primordial Celestial tech across dunes and oases, true villainy is about to be dragged into the moonlight.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Esports

Keep your eyes on the champions of the Chronoverse! We’ve added a brand-new Subscription feature to the Esports tab. You can now subscribe to your favorite tournaments, teams, and pro players.

Use the new Calendar view to instantly track match schedules, league standings, active brackets, and historical match records. Plus, turn on notifications to get an alert the moment a subscribed match goes live; never miss a heroic clash again!

Blood Hunt

The vampire threat continues! We’re bringing upgrades to your arsenal to help you survive the night in Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode:

Gear Enhancement : Push your power to the limit! You can now enhance your existing gear to unlock even higher stat bonuses.

: Push your power to the limit! You can now enhance your existing gear to unlock even higher stat bonuses. Gear Refining : Perfect your loadout! You can now reroll specific stats on your gear to perfectly synergize with your custom hero builds.

: Perfect your loadout! You can now reroll specific stats on your gear to perfectly synergize with your custom hero builds. New Drop – Dew of Insight : Enemies will now drop this rare item during combat. Use it to grant an instant burst of EX to any hero of your choice.

: Enemies will now drop this rare item during combat. Use it to grant an instant burst of EX to any hero of your choice. Nightmare Difficulty Expanded: The true test of a hero! The Nightmare Difficulty cap has been pushed to Floor 300. As a special bounty, clearing Floor 260 with any hero will reward you with 100 Units (Limit one reward per hero).

Event Duration Adjustments:

Blood Hunt mode has been extended to October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Blood Hunt Double XP event has been extended to October 5, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

New In-Store

Psylocke – Pinned Butterfly Bundle (Includes a free customization option to remove the chin decoration)

Hela – Consort of Khonshu Bundle

Hela – Consort of Khonshu Chroma Midnight Moon/Sapphire Shadow and Ultimate Ability VFX

Available From: July 24, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Twitch Drops

The Marvel Rivals Mid-Season Finals are about to kick off in spectacular fashion, bringing together top teams for an unparalleled competitive feast! Tune in via designated streaming channels and claim exclusive rewards simply by meeting watch-time requirements.

This round’s drops include the Daredevil – IGNITE Daredevil (2026) costume along with related bundle content, as well as an incredible array of exclusive rewards including special Moods, Emojis, and commemorative Nameplates!

Drops Period: July 29, 2026, at 5 PM UTC to August 29, 2026, at 5 PM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Spectator’s Spectral Screencast : Fixed an issue where if a player was spectating certain heroes after being KO’d, and the spectated hero was also defeated, it could cause UI anomalies upon the player’s revival. Your visor is cleared, and the UI has returned from the grave!

: Fixed an issue where if a player was spectating certain heroes after being KO’d, and the spectated hero was also defeated, it could cause UI anomalies upon the player’s revival. Your visor is cleared, and the UI has returned from the grave! Punisher’s Turret Tally: Fixed a bug where the ammo count in the bottom left corner wouldn’t display correctly while The Punisher was unleashing hell from his Culling Turret. Frank’s arsenal is now perfectly accounted for, locked, and loaded!

Team-Up VFX Toggle

Based on community feedback, we’ve added a new settings option! You can now choose to enable or disable the Marvel Rivals Team-Up visual effects on your end (this setting only affects your screen; the effects will always remain visible from the perspective of enemies and teammates). This option can be configured universally across all heroes or tailored specifically within each hero’s custom settings!

Other

Weaponized Wardrobe: Addressed an issue where Angela, Daredevil, and Gambit had incorrect weapon assets equipped on some of their costumes. Their signature armaments are back in action and looking sharper than ever!

And that wraps up everything coming to Marvel Rivals in the July 23 update. Are you excited to play on the new Thebes map? Let us know in the comments below.