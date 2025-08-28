Marvel Rivals August 28 Patch Notes: New Chrono Storm event, Phoenix Scarlet Witch and More

A brand-new Marvel Rivals patch is currently being rolled out across all platforms, bringing a couple of Hero fixes to the game. For starters, Adam Warlock’s Ultimate Ability failed to grant bonus health if the character was KO’d — this issue has now been fixed. Similarly, Blade wasn’t receiving the Healing Over Time effects in some cases, all of which have now been corrected. Aside from these fixes, the patch introduces the Chrono Storm event, doubling the rate of Chrono Tokens earned from completing missions and challenges. For a look at the changes, check out the full Marvel Rivals August 28 patch notes below.

Smaller patches, such as the August 28 update, don’t require downtime. This means that players simply need to update the game client, and then jump in to check out the content — no downtime needed. Downtime and lengthy server queues typically occur for larger seasonal updates, such as the release of Season 3.5.

All-New Event: Chrono Storm

Image Credit: Netease Games

The timestream is in flux! Complete Weekly, Challenge, and Season Missions during the Chrono-Storm event to rack up double Chrono Token rewards. Harness the power of Chronovium and earn up to 2,000 bonus Chrono Tokens before the storm subsides.

Event Period: August 28th, 2025, 09:00:00 to September 12th, 2025, 08:59:59 (UTC)

New In Store

To celebrate Jean Grey’s addition to the Rivals roster, her fellow Heroes have been receiving Phoenix-themed makeovers. The latest character to join this list is Scarlet Witch with a fiery new look that’s available in the Store.

Scarlet Witch – Phoenix Chaos Bundle Scarlet Witch – Emoji Bundle

Available from: August 29th, 2025, at 02:00:00 (UTC)

Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed an issue where the “Hold to Skip” button wouldn’t respond after a battle during a no-downtime update. Fixed a bug preventing costume changes during a Warm-up Doom Match. Resolved an issue where the Presidential Attire Loki costume could not be shared due to blocked words. Fixed an issue where surrendering during the preparation phase could cause the match to not end properly.

Maps & Modes

Fixed an issue in the Throne of Knull map, where dynamic Symbiote changes could trap heroes in abnormal terrain.

Heroes

Adam Warlock’s Cosmic Comeback Correction: Fixed a cosmic conundrum where Adam Warlock’s Ultimate Ability Bonus Health on revived teammates would vanish if Adam was KO’d. Adam’s golden touch now ensures, even if he bites the cosmic dust. Blade’s Daywalker Detox: After activating Bloodline Awakening, instead of reduced healing, Eric could not receive the Healing Over Time effects from Rocket Raccoon’s Repair Mode or Luna Snow’s Share the Stage. The serum’s been tweaked; Blade now benefits from all friendly healing, whether tech or magic!

That wraps up the full patch notes for the Marvel Rivals August 28 update. Are you excited for the patch? Be sure to let us know in the comments.