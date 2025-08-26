Marvel Rivals Season 4 Leak Reveals Deadpool and Daredevil Joining the Fight

Marvel Rivals isn’t letting up on expanding its roster anytime soon, with new leaks hinting at the addition of two heavy-hitters in Daredevil and Deadpool. Both heroes have attracted plenty of requests from fans, and it looks like the community’s wishes are set to be answered soon.

In a recent interview, the game’s creative director, Guangyun Chen, all but confirmed that we can look forward to four more heroes to round out the year. His comments regarding the character production process strongly suggested that plans for all four upcoming heroes have already been cemented. In addition to this, Rivals’ director, Guangguang, responded with a cheeky “Stay tuned” on being asked about the inclusion of Deadpool by Insider Gaming.

These hints had fans wagering all sorts of guesses on who the upcoming roster members are. But thanks to leaks from a reliable source, all the speculation can finally be put to rest.

Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal Deadpool and Daredevil Voice Interactions

The leaks in question are courtesy of ‘ X0XLEAK,’ who took to X to spill the beans on Netease’s plans. The dataminer shared two clips featuring voice interactions from both Daredevil and Deadpool, which confirms their eventual inclusion in the Marvel Rivals roster.

The addition of Daredevil alone is exciting enough, but fans will undoubtedly be overjoyed to see Deadpool finally make his Rivals debut. The Merc With a Mouth has been teased for ages, with initial rumors linking him to the title dating back to December 2024. The character has even been referenced in the in-game lore, and it looks like we’ll be seeing Wade Wilson’s signature spandex soon enough.

As for the leaked voice interactions, the clip surrounding Deadpool features a few quips from the character, but is mostly packed with reactions from other heroes. In Daredevil’s case, we hear no dialogue from Matt Murdock himself, and instead, the clip shows responses from Venom and Squirrel Girl.

While that wraps up the contents of the leak, it’s unclear when the characters will be officially announced. With that said, are you looking forward to seeing Daredevil and Deadpool in Marvel Rivals? Be sure to let us know in the comments.