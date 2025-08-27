Marvel Rivals Players Can Now Claim 2000 Free Chrono Tokens For a Limited Time

The Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass is stuffed with 10 premium skins, including Symbiote-themed looks for Jeff the Shark, Squirrel Girl, and Groot, as well as the iconic Black Suit costume for Spider-Man. Acquiring these skins isn’t just about purchasing the Battle Pass, since you’ll also need to collect a prerequisite number of Chrono Tokens, which can be notoriously slow to come by. Fortunately, the devs have announced a new Chrono Storm event to help players out with the grind.

As revealed on Rivals’ official X account, the game will welcome the Chrono Storm event on August 28 at 2 AM PT (12 PM ET/9 AM UTC). During the event, players can earn 2x Chrono Tokens from Weekly Missions, Challenges, and Season Missions with up to 2000 bonus tokens on offer. That number translates to significant progress on the Battle Pass, but the event is also worth grinding for players who’ve already completed the rewards path.

On average, Missions and Challenges can earn you around 160 tokens every two days. That’s a measly figure compared to the 320 Chrono Tokens you can earn while the event is active. All of it adds up to a maximum bonus cap of 2000 tokens, which players can stack pretty easily before the event ends on September 12.

If you’ve already purchased this season’s Battle Pass, then this event provides the perfect opportunity for some challenge completion sessions. Alternatively, players with pending Battle Passes from previous seasons should also consider getting in on the action. On the flip side, if you’ve opted against buying the pass, then you’re unlikely to find the event worth paying attention to.

Based on the community’s reception, Marvel Rivals should seriously consider hosting these events more often, especially since the 2x rate makes it slightly easier for players to earn those all-important Units locked behind Battle Pass tiers. That said, will you be participating in the Chrono Storm event? Be sure to let us know in the comments.