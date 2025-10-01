FCC Leaks More of Apple’s Secrets and Vision Pro 2 Isn’t the Only One

Who knew that Apple’s biggest leaker would be the US Federal Communications Commission? The FCC seemingly leaked details of the next iteration of the Vision Pro headset, along with identifiers for the upcoming MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the M5 chipset.

FCC Publishes Documents Detailing Vision Pro 2, M5 MacBook Pro and iPad Pro

According to a report by MacRumors, the FCC has published documents outlining model numbers for products that do not match Apple’s existing devices. Unlike the iPhone 16e schematics which was also leaked by the FCC yesterday, these new model numbers don’t reveal much details about their corresponding devices.

A document references a “Head Mounted Device”, likely suggesting the Vision Pro 2. The published details from the regulatory body include wireless test reports for transmission, SAR, and WLAN. It’s unclear whether the next Vision Pro will stick with Wi-Fi 6, as the FCC testing showed no signs of 6GHz Wi-Fi support.

Image Credit: Ringo Chiu / Shutterstock

Besides that, we already know that the Vision Pro 2 will feature the M5 chipset, replacing the M2 in the original. However, there will be no major design changes. We have also heard from previous leaks that Apple is working on a cheaper Vision Pro headset, which will be lighter, along with its own version of AR glasses.

Macrumors also deduced that other model numbers uploaded by the FCC likely correspond to the rumored M5 MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro. Here’s a list of model numbers and rumored devices.

A3434 – MacBook Pro‌ featuring the M5 chipset

– MacBook Pro‌ featuring the M5 chipset A3357 – 11-inch iPad Pro‌ (Wi-Fi model)

– 11-inch iPad Pro‌ (Wi-Fi model) A3358/A3359 – 11-inch iPad Pro‌ (Cellular ‌model)

– 11-inch iPad Pro‌ (Cellular ‌model) A3360 – 13-inch iPad Pro‌ (Wi-Fi ‌model)

– 13-inch iPad Pro‌ (Wi-Fi ‌model) A3361/A3362 – 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (Cellular models)

While the model numbers don’t reveal much, the M5 iPad is expected to support Wi-Fi 7. Note that Apple is planning to launch a touchscreen MacBook Pro, which is rumored to launch sometime next year.

The FCC filings also provide a hint about the release window. Since companies are required to submit documents for certification a few weeks before launch, we can expect the M5 MacBook and iPad Pro to launch around late 2025 or early 2026.