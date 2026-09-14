Lies of P Sequel ‘Wonders of O’ Reportedly Revealed in New Trademark Filing

About a year ago, South Korean game publisher Neowiz released a prequel DLC to Lies of P, titled Lies of P: Overture, and now they’re ready to return to the world of grim fairytale reinterpretations.

The publisher has trademarked “Wonders of O,” potentially revealing the title of a follow-up or sequel. Neowiz filed a new trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on September 10, 2026, and the filing has now surfaced online on the official website.

The listing is for “virtual reality game software; interactive multimedia software for playing games,” similar to Neowiz’s Lies of P trademark. The similarities certainly make the connection to Lies of P more interesting, but they don’t necessarily confirm that Wonders of O is a direct sequel or follow-up.

Image Credit: Round8 Studio

However, the filing does suggest that Wonders of O could continue Lies of P’s approach of putting a dark spin on a classic fairy tale. While Lies of P reimagines Pinocchio, the title Wonders of O strongly points to The Wizard of Oz.

The most interesting part is that the post-credits scene of the 2023 soulslike game connects to The Wizard of Oz by revealing that the immortal alchemist Paracelsus is tracking down Dorothy as a new key subject for his organization.

For those unaware, Dorothy Gale serves as the main character of The Wizard of Oz. Along the Yellow Brick Road, she befriends the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, and the Scarecrow as they set out to find the Wizard in the popular fairy tale.

So, this listing and the Lies of P post-credits scene suggest the next game will be a darker retelling of The Wizard of Oz and will feature Dorothy as the main character, similar to how Lies of P had P, or Pinocchio.

Lies of P remains one of the best soulslike games, like Elden Ring, to play. With Round8 Studio and Neowiz returning for the sequel, Wonders of O is guaranteed to be another memorable soulslike experience.