LG One: Quick Flex All-in-One Display Launched in India

LG Electronics has brought its LG One: Quick Flex all-in-one display to India. This easy-to-move display, which was previously introduced globally, intends to make communication easier for both professional and personal use. The product has also won the CES 2022 Innovation Awards. Have a look at its details.

LG One: Quick Flex: Specs and Features

The LG One: Quick Flex (model 43HT3WJ) is a 43-inch 4K UHD touch screen display and features a movable stand. It can work in both portrait and landscape orientations with support for 90-degree screen rotation. The bezel-less U-IPS display comes witH 350 nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut, 10-bit color reproduction, and a response time of 9ms.

This device can prove handy for convenient video calling sessions, online classes for students, group meetings, and much more. It comes with support for a 2K Full HD camera with a field of view of 88 degrees. There’s also support for 2 10W speakers and a microphone with a pickup range of 3m.

The display runs Windows 10 IOT Enterprise and is equipped with features like screen capture, file sharing, split view, full touch pen support, whiteboard functionality, reader mode, and launcher bar, along with pre-installed apps.

As for the internals, there’s an AMD Ryzen R1505G CPU, Radeon Vega GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC internal storage. Connectivity-wise, there are 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB Type-C port (DP), 1 RJ45, 2 USB Type-A ports, and 1 USB Type-C port. Additionally, the LG One: Quick Flex gets support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth version 5.2.

Price and Availability

The LG One: Quick Flex is now available to buy in India for Rs 3,50,000.