CES 2022: LG Launches Its New Smart TV Lineup with WebOS 22

After unveiling some unique smart TVs and its new “OLED.EX” display technology earlier last week, LG has now announced its smart TV lineup for this year during the CES 2022 tradeshow. The company has introduced the high-end G2 series and a budget-focused C2 series, along with the new version of its WebOS UI for TVs. Check out the details below.

LG 2022 Smart TVs Revealed

Starting with the premium LG 2022 G2 series, it includes the usual 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models. However, LG has now introduced a massive 97-inch model and an 83-inch model as well. The former is the world’s first 97-inch OLED smart TV. All the new LG G2 TV models come with, what the company calls a “flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design.”

The lower-end LG 2022 C2 series consists of the 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch variants, and the new 42-inch model. The Korean giant says that the new 42-inch model is to cater to console and PC gamers, offering them an immersive OLED display for their high-performance gaming needs.

Meanwhile, LG also introduced its first gaming laptop recently, and with the 42-inch smart TV, it seems like the company is now aiming to establish its name in the gaming sector.

Both the LG G2 and C2 series come with LG’s OLED Evo technology to produce accurate colors and realistic images and are powered by the latest Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor. The processor is said to improve the TVs’ performance, add 3D quality to the onscreen images, and will improve the LG’s AI Sound Pro feature to create virtual 7.1.2 surround sound for a theater-like experience.

Additionally, the display on each TV is certified by both TÜV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories. The new 2022 LG smart TVs come with a number of gaming features that can be accessed via the Game Optimizer menu.

LG has also introduced the new 2022 QNED TV lineup with the company’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and the Precision Dimming Technology.

In addition, LG has introduced a new version of its WebOS platform, WebOS 22, with this year’s TV lineup. Currently, LG TVs run WebOS 6.0 and the new version is probably to match with the new year.

WebOS 22 brings new features and changes like the ability to create separate user profiles with personal preferences and content recommendation settings for a more personalized experience. Users will be able to switch profiles via the TV’s UI or through the new “NFC Magic Tap” option from a compatible smartphone. The latter can also be used to mirror the screen of a connected smartphone on the LG TVs. Additionally, users will be able to mirror another TV’s screen using Room To Room Share and will also be able to turn the new LG TVs into a media display with the help of Always Ready.

Furthermore, starting in 2022, LG will allow users to control other smart devices using their smart TVs with the upgraded ThinQ AI.

Coming to the pricing and availability details of the new LG 2022 smart TV models, there is no information at the time of writing. But, we expect the company to reveal the prices of the upcoming G2 and C2 TV series in the coming weeks. So, stay tuned for more updates.