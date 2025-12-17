Spider-Man Brand New Day Leaked Trailer Reveals a Major Detail About Sadie Sink’s Character

Marvel has a lot on its plate for 2026, considering the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day as well as the ace up their sleeve, Avengers: Doomsday. Now talking about the upcoming Spider-Man movie, the anticipation and theories revolving around the project are insane as it is, but now, the internet is about to be flooded because a teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been leaked, and it gives us a major detail about who Sadie Sink is playing in the movie. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what we have at hand here.

Sadie Sink Appears to be Playing a Villain in Spider-Man Brand New Day

Image Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock

The leaked teaser has been recorded in terrible quality. The video quality is so bad that it is almost impossible to decipher what is happening on the screen. However, the audio is decipherable, and hence, we were able to figure out the dialogue being exchanged. The clip features Sadie Sink’s character, and we hear her saying-

“Stay Out Of My Way. Or It Won’t Just Be Your Friends Who Don’t Remember Peter Parker.” – Sadie Sink’s character

This definitely suggests that we may get to see Sadie Sink’s character as a villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Another interesting thing to notice is that she knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man, so she most definitely crossed paths with Spidey after the events we witnessed in No Way Home.

Now, while being the villain is a possible outcome, another theory states that Sadie Sink could appear in the role of an anti-hero-ish character, which the fans speculate to be Jean Grey under the influence of the Phoenix Force. While it’s not official yet who she plays, we have some ideas about Sadie Sink’s character in Spider-Man Brand New Day and Avengers Secret Wars.

So, now all we have to do is wait and see what comes our way when more details come to light.