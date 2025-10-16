Home > News > Leaked HSR 3.7 Achievements Hint Exciting Story Spoilers

Leaked HSR 3.7 Achievements Hint Exciting Story Spoilers

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
Honkai Star Rail 3.7 achievements leaked
Image Credit: Hoyoverse/Honkai Star Rail (screenshot by Sanmay/ Beebom)
In Short
  • All Honkai Star Rail 3.7 achievements have been leaked via datamining and have been posted on Reddit.
  • The leaked achievements reveal interesting story spoilers, like "witness the hope and despair of the past."
  • Other than that, the leak also hints at a Special Golden Scapegoat appearing in version 3.7.

Every Honkai Star Rail player is waiting excitedly for the Amphoreus Saga’s ending. The story still has one too many secrets that need to be unveiled in the HSR 3.7 version. For those who cannot wait for the official release and love spoilers, leaks become the ultimate source of information. Recently, a new leak has appeared, revealing all HSR 3.7 achievements. Although it sounds straightforward, the leaked achievements come with hidden story spoilers.

Story Spoilers Leaked With HSR 3.7 Achievements

The new leak is posted on Reddit and is obtained via Datamining. It reveals a complete list of new achievements for Honkai Star Rail 3.7. Here are the achievements revealed in the leak:

AchievementCriteriaStellar Jades
Ohma’s Midas TouchBuild an eternal paradise for the weavers
(Collect 260 blessings of the creation nymphs)		10
So the work of all things is completedCollect all the blessings of the Creation Nymphs and solve all prophecy puzzles5
Epitaph of fireComplete the special Golden Scapegoat in Time Return5
Portal Configuration TheoryManipulate the secret path drive mechanism in the nameless titan tomb in “The Warmth of the Dream” to change the logic of all “Janus Secret Paths” in Omphalos.5
Tricks, Time, SeedsSummon a Thief spirit in Time’s Ruins5
The Palace Where the Wind StopsFind the Thief’s hideout5
Three heartbeats at dawn and duskDiscover all the inspiration episodes in Time Return5
Quilt of MemoryWith the help of March 7th, the power of Oronyx’s prayer is temporarily enhanced5
Kephale will never be forgottenThrough the trials of “Negative World,” witness the hope and despair of the past5
Grey hands always accompany meExperience the unexpected events that each object in Omphalos causes5

The achievements leaked are likely translated from Chinese, so the exact text or names may differ slightly on release. Now, what are the story spoilers that we can ascertain from this leak? First, we learn about a secret mechanism in the tomb of the nameless titan. This nameless titan is none other than Demiruge, the 13th titan of Amphoreus.

Previously, the tomb of Demiurge was expected to hold nothing, as Zandar revealed at the end of version 3.6. But, now it seems to have a secret path drive mechanism that changes all of Janus’ secret paths.

Next, the achievement “Kephale will never be forgotten” hints that the players will get to watch the actual past of Amphoreus, before it first entered the extrapolations for creating Irontomb. Other than that, there are smaller spoilers like a Special Golden Scapegoat.

So, what’s your take on the leaked HSR 3.7 achievements? Did we miss connecting something? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
HSR 3.7 Update Leaks New Skins Coming for Cyrene and Remembrance Trailblazer
Sanmay Chakrabarti Oct 13, 2025
Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 3.7 Banner Leaked
Sanmay Chakrabarti Oct 9, 2025
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Huge Mona Buff That Could Make Her Meta Again
Sanmay Chakrabarti Oct 7, 2025
New Honkai Star Rail Leak Disappoints Screwllum Fans All over Again
Sanmay Chakrabarti Oct 7, 2025
#Tags
#gaming
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...