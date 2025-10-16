Leaked HSR 3.7 Achievements Hint Exciting Story Spoilers

Every Honkai Star Rail player is waiting excitedly for the Amphoreus Saga’s ending. The story still has one too many secrets that need to be unveiled in the HSR 3.7 version. For those who cannot wait for the official release and love spoilers, leaks become the ultimate source of information. Recently, a new leak has appeared, revealing all HSR 3.7 achievements. Although it sounds straightforward, the leaked achievements come with hidden story spoilers.

Story Spoilers Leaked With HSR 3.7 Achievements

The new leak is posted on Reddit and is obtained via Datamining. It reveals a complete list of new achievements for Honkai Star Rail 3.7. Here are the achievements revealed in the leak:

Achievement Criteria Stellar Jades Ohma’s Midas Touch Build an eternal paradise for the weavers

(Collect 260 blessings of the creation nymphs) 10 So the work of all things is completed Collect all the blessings of the Creation Nymphs and solve all prophecy puzzles 5 Epitaph of fire Complete the special Golden Scapegoat in Time Return 5 Portal Configuration Theory Manipulate the secret path drive mechanism in the nameless titan tomb in “The Warmth of the Dream” to change the logic of all “Janus Secret Paths” in Omphalos. 5 Tricks, Time, Seeds Summon a Thief spirit in Time’s Ruins 5 The Palace Where the Wind Stops Find the Thief’s hideout 5 Three heartbeats at dawn and dusk Discover all the inspiration episodes in Time Return 5 Quilt of Memory With the help of March 7th, the power of Oronyx’s prayer is temporarily enhanced 5 Kephale will never be forgotten Through the trials of “Negative World,” witness the hope and despair of the past 5 Grey hands always accompany me Experience the unexpected events that each object in Omphalos causes 5

The achievements leaked are likely translated from Chinese, so the exact text or names may differ slightly on release. Now, what are the story spoilers that we can ascertain from this leak? First, we learn about a secret mechanism in the tomb of the nameless titan. This nameless titan is none other than Demiruge, the 13th titan of Amphoreus.

Previously, the tomb of Demiurge was expected to hold nothing, as Zandar revealed at the end of version 3.6. But, now it seems to have a secret path drive mechanism that changes all of Janus’ secret paths.

Next, the achievement “Kephale will never be forgotten” hints that the players will get to watch the actual past of Amphoreus, before it first entered the extrapolations for creating Irontomb. Other than that, there are smaller spoilers like a Special Golden Scapegoat.

So, what’s your take on the leaked HSR 3.7 achievements? Did we miss connecting something? Let us know in the comments.