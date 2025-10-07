Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Huge Mona Buff That Could Make Her Meta Again

Genshin Impact has a massive roster of characters, many of which have been almost forgotten due to the change in the meta. But one old Genshin Impact character may make a comeback soon. A new leak has surfaced, revealing that Mona may soon get a buff that will bring her back into the meta. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Mona Will Get a Direct Buff in Genshin Impact Soon, Leaks Reveal

A new leak via HXG on Reddit reveals that Mona is soon going to get a direct buff. Previously, Genshin Impact characters have never received a direct buff to their kit. The buffs they get are based on team comp changes from new character releases. However, recently Honkai Star Rail buffed four of their old characters with massive kit changes, and they have promised to do it more in the future.

This might have set a precedent for all Hoyoverse games, and more old characters may get buffs soon. Mona is a mage and affiliated with the Hexenzirkel by being an apprentice of Barbeloth. With Nod-Krai having connections with Hexenzirkel, the Mona buff will likely happen much sooner.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@genshinimpact)

Also, this buff appears to be connected with a Mona quest in Nod-Krai. Although the buff will be connected to the storyline, it is expected to be a permanent one. Mona is currently a good Hydro sub-DPS and support, but she is definitely outside the meta.

Hopefully, a direct buff to her kit makes Mona competitive once again, compared to other Hydro appliers. Mona is also a classic banner character, making her much easier to get. Also, with Genshin Impact currently giving one free 5-star classic character, with plans of the same every year, picking Mona may be the best option for players right now.

So, do you think we will see more buffs for older characters in Genshin Impact? Tell us what you think about Mona’s direct buff leak in the comments.