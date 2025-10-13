HSR 3.7 Update Leaks New Skins Coming for Cyrene and Remembrance Trailblazer

Cyrene is set to become playable in Honkai Star Rail 3.7, closing off the Amphoreus cycle in style. Being and Elysia EXPY, she is among the most anticipated characters in Star Rail, and Hoyoverse plans to take full advantage of that. A recent leak has revealed that news skins will be added to the game on HSR 3.7 for Cyrene and Remembrance Trailblazer.

New HSR 3.7 Skins for Cyrene and Remembrance Trailblazer Leaked

The new leak comes via Anon posted on Reddit, and it reveals that both Cyrene and Remembrance Trailblazer will get a new 5-star skin. This skin would not be free, so players must purchase it from the shop using Oneric Shards. Although another leaker named ‘Sakura Heaven’ has mentioned that the Remembrance Trailblazer skin is more of an accessory, named Deliverer’s Wreath. Furthermore, another leak from a slightly less trustworthy source adds that HSR 3.7 will also add a 4-star skin for RMC, and it would be free to obtain.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/honkaistarrail, edited by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

Remembrance Trailblazer has been considered the strongest version of the main character so far, providing insane value for free. Cyrene is also expected to be the next meta character for the Remembrance units, uniquely supporting all Chrysos Heirs. Getting new skins for both these characters would be amazing. However, skins in Honkai Star Rail have not been well-received so far; players have complained about them being unimaginative.

Compared to them, skins in Genshin Impact have always been a hit. The only skin I truly enjoyed in Star Rail was Pom-Pom’s chef attire, but even that was wasted as the train conductor barely appears in the story or missions.

So, what's your take on new skins for Cyrene and Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail? Would you spend your money on them?