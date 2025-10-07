New Honkai Star Rail Leak Disappoints Screwllum Fans All over Again

Honkai Star Rail does an outstanding job of creating a tightly knit world where the playable characters play a major role. Almost all the major story characters have also become playable in the game. One of the characters who was leaked a while back with a playable kit is Screwllum, the #76 member of the Genius Society.

However, almost a year after his first released kit, there is no new information about when he will become playable. Even worse, a new leak hints that Screwllum fans are only going to be disappointed in version 4.x as well.

Screwllum Won’t Become Playable in Honkai Star Rail 4.x, Leaks Reveal

Recently, a big leak revealed the planned HSR 4.x characters. However, some previously expected names were missing, notably Screwllum. Now, a recent leak via HXG confirms that there’s no sign of playable Screwllum in 4.x. This is another nail to the hearts of every Screwllum fan out there.

The genius mechanical life form and owner of Planet Screwllum has been a fan favorite ever since his introduction to the story. He also played a significant role in the recent Amphoreus chapter, alongside Madame Herta. This had sparked hope for fans about a possible release date in 4.x, but all of that has been for nought.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Although there are no new kit leaks of Screwllum, we can expect him to be an Erudition character due to his connection to the Genius Society. He is an extremely intelligent person and will likely continue to feature in the Honkai Star Rail storyline. If I had to guess, Screwllum will only become playable once the Astral Express takes a detour into Planet Screwllum. Currently, none of the storyline leads to it, so fans of the genius must wait a lot more.

So, were you looking forward to playing as Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail? Tell us how this leak has affected you in the comments.