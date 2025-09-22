Kojima’s Beyond the Strand Event Date, Start Time and Expected Games

What’s better than the year already being great for gaming? Well, more game announcements and events. And it is not that far, as the creator behind Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima, will be hosting a special 10th anniversary event titled “Beyond the Strand.” As per the official announcement, this special event, celebrating the studio’s decade of independence, will feature some great future game updates. Here is everything you need to know about Kojima’s Beyond the Strand event, including the start date, time, and expected games.

Earlier, rumors revealed a leaked schedule for the event. However, we now have direct confirmation from Kojima Productions. According to the official timings, Beyond the Strand will take place on September 23, 2025, at 1:00 PM JST at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, Japan.

Want to know when the show begins in your region? Below, we’ve included the full global schedule for Beyond the Strand’s livestream:

Region Release Time USA (Pacific) September 22, 9 PM (PDT) USA (Mountain) September 22, 10 PM (MT) USA (Central) September 22, 11 PM (CT) USA (East) September 23, 12 AM (EDT) Colombia September 23, 12 AM (COT) Brazil September 23, 1 AM (BRT) United Kingdom September 23, 5 AM (BST) Europe (Central) September 23, 6 AM (CEST) South Africa September 23, 6 AM (SAST) Eastern Europe September 23, 7 AM (EEST) Abu Dhabi / Gulf States September 23, 7 AM (GST) Dubai September 23, 7 AM (GST) India September 23, 9:30 AM (IST) Indonesia / Thailand September 23, 11 AM (UTC+7) China September 23, 12 PM (CST) Korea September 23, 1 PM (KST) Japan September 23, 1 PM (JST) Australia (Eastern) September 23, 2 PM (AEST) New Zealand September 23, 4 PM (NZDT)

Kojima Productions Beyond the Strand Event Countdown Timer

Don’t want to do all that math? Why don’t we hype it up? Here’s a handy countdown timer for Beyond the Strand event.

Beyond the Strand Event Starts in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The event is now live!

How to Watch Beyond the Strand Event

Kojima Productions has partnered with IGN for the official livestream. The English-language broadcast will be available on IGN’s YouTube channel. We suggest you stick to our website for all the major updates and exclusive news from the event.

For those attending in person, the event takes place at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills SCREEN7 in Tokyo, with doors opening at 12:00 PM JST before the show begins at 1:00 PM JST.

Every Expected Game to Be Announced at Beyond the Strand

OD reveal trailer

Physint first look/ teaser

A possible Death Stranding 2 update

The description of the Beyond the Strand event promises a “glimpse into future projects,” which has sparked speculation across the community. Two titles are almost certain to appear: OD and Physint. Although these are not new names, we have heard little about them from Kojima yet. Since the majority of 2025 for Kojima Productions was around the latest creation, Death Stranding 2.

OD is Kojima’s experimental horror project, developed with Xbox Game Studios. First teased at The Game Awards 2023, OD is said to explore the boundaries between gaming and cinema, with a cast that includes Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier. Director Jordan Peele is also collaborating on the project.

On the other hand, Physint was shown in 2024 during a special Kojima Productions and PlayStation collaboration announcement. This espionage action game marks Kojima’s return to the genre that made him famous. Described as both a game and a film, Physint is in early conceptual stages but will reportedly launch as a PlayStation exclusive. And, we might get our first glimpse at the Beyond the Strand event.

There is also the possibility of an update on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which was released earlier in 2025. While it is too early, even hints about a potential Death Stranding 3 can be a possibility. It is Kojima after all; he is always running ideas in his head. With Kojima’s flair for surprises, we will be watching closely for anything unexpected.

Which announcement is on your wishlist that you expect to appear at the Beyond the Strand event? Tell us in the comments below.