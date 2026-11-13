Home > News > Katie B Takes Home Best Minecraft Streamer at the Streamer Awards 2026

Katie B Takes Home Best Minecraft Streamer at the Streamer Awards 2026

Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
Katie B with Best Minecraft Streamer Award and Minecraft Realms image
Image Credit: Annual Streamer Awards/Minecraft
In Short
  • Katie B won Best Minecraft Streamer at The Streamer Awards 2026.
  • She also won Best Breakout Streamer, making it a big night for the creator.
  • Katie B and Vanilla Mace additionally won Best Stream Duo at the ceremony.
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Minecraft has no shortage of talented creators who keep the community entertained with incredible survival challenges and entertaining livestreams. However, when it comes to standing out in the crowd, Katie B has just added a major achievement to her name by winning the Best Minecraft Streamer award at The Streamer Awards 2026.

The other three fellow nominees for the Best Minecraft Streamer award included Feinberg, DrDonut, and Ashswag. Now, if you’re keeping track of the creators shaping the community, the list of best Minecraft players can keep you updated.

Katie B wins the Best Minecraft Streamer Award
Image Credit: Annual Streamer Awards

The Streamer Awards 2026 took place in Los Angeles, California, and was hosted by Blaire “QTCindrella” and Caroline Kwan. Among the 37 award categories, Best Minecraft Streamer was one of the highlights for the Minecraft community.

The category featured some strong competition. Feinberg is widely recognized for his speedrunning advancements in Minecraft. On the other hand, DrDonut and Ashswag have also built their own audiences with their fantastic livestream content on the popular Minecraft servers.

Now, if you’re still wondering who won the Best Minecraft Streamer of the year 2026, Katie B is the name to remember. On a side note, this wasn’t Katie B’s only win at the ceremony. She also took home the Best Breakout Streamer award and the Best Stream Duo award, along with Vanilla Mace, a famous online streamer and YouTuber.

Following her Best Minecraft Streamer win, Katie B took the opportunity to thank her nominees, family, friends, and viewers.

She began by giving a shout-out to other nominees, joking that they were all much better at Minecraft than she would ever be. She also admitted, “I suck at the game, but that’s okay,” before thanking her family and her community for supporting and watching her every day.

With multiple awards at this year’s ceremony, she has certainly had a night to remember.

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Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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