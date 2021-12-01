Jio Updates JioPhone All-in-One Recharge Plans; Adds a New Rs 152 Plan

After Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel increased the prices of their prepaid plans, we saw Reliance Jio also hike the prices of its prepaid plans in India recently. Now, the Indian telecom giant has updated the JioPhone All-in-One plans, increasing the prices of three existing plans and adding a new one. So, let’s take a look at the updated prices of the recharge plans and the new Rs 152 JioPhone plan.

Starting with the highest-priced JioPhone All-in-One plan, the company will now charge Rs 899 for the recharge plan that was previously priced at Rs 749 in India. The plan will offer 2GB of data per 28 days (total of 24GB) along with unlimited voice calls, 50 SMS/28 days, and subscriptions to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. It will be valid for 336 days.

Coming to the next, the company has increased the price of the Rs 185 JioPhone plan to Rs 222, which will provide 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and subscription to the aforementioned Jio apps. Other than this, Jio has also increased the price of the Rs 155 plan, which offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB of data a day, and 100 SMS/day, and subscription for four Jio apps, to Rs 186.

The New Rs 152 JioPhone Plan

Apart from hiking the price of the existing plans, Jio has also introduced a new JioPhone All-in-One recharge plan at Rs 152. Although the Rs 75 recharge plan remains the cheapest JioPhone All-in-One plan, the new Rs 152 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, offering 500MB of data per day (14GB of data in total), unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS, and access to the Jio apps.

Along with announcing the new plan and updating the existing ones, Jio has also discontinued all JioPhone data vouchers that included internet vouchers worth Rs 22, Rs 52, Rs 72, Rs 102, and Rs 152.