James Gunn Reveals a Major Detail About Superman Sequel and Broader Plans for ‘Superman Saga’

After Superman’s cape blew away, all the stereotypes that had been built around DC movies were pretty obvious, and it was clear that fans would soon want more of Superman. Now, it goes unsaid that James Gunn is quite aware of this fact, and he made it public while announcing that there are multiple projects in line following up on Superman, calling this project ‘The Superman Saga.’ Now, James Gunn has shed some light and revealed a major detail about the Superman sequel movie, and here is everything you should know about this.

Image Credit: DFree / Shutterstock

Recently, James Gunn gave an interview to Deadline’s podcast “Crew Call with Anthony D’Alessandro,” where he talked about the Superman movie and DCU in general.

Talking about the follow-up to the Superman movie, Gunn stated that the characters we will see in the movie will feature the ones we have already met in Superman, and will meet before the follow-up film is released. Gunn said-

“It’s within the group of characters we’ve already met, and Superman’s an important element of it. So, that’s what I’ll say, but like that movie, that treatment is done.”

Looking at this statement, there is a good chance that we will get to see Superman and Supergirl working together, along with the Justice Gang in the picture. However, it’s still too early to say anything regarding a project we know so little about.

Talking about the Superman Saga, Gunn says there will be at least four movies in the Superman Saga.

Gunn also shared that the upcoming DC movies include The Batman Part II and the Superman sequel. Additionally, he also shared that other DC projects, including Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, Wonder Woman, and The Brave and the Bold, are also “developing really well”.