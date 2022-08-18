iPhone 14 Series Launch Expected in Early September

If we look at the past iPhone launches, we might be closer to the launch of the highly rumored iPhone 14 series. This has been further corroborated by a recent Bloomberg report, seemingly revealing the launch iPhone 14 launch date for us and this could happen in early September. Have a look at the details.

The Bloomberg report suggests that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7, according to people close to the matter. To recall, a previous report hinted at a September 13 launch. Nonetheless, it’s still September, which is the usual iPhone launch month.

The new iPhones are said to be released to the public about a week later, which is slated to be September 16. Apple has reportedly asked some retail store employees to prep up for the “major product release.“

It is further revealed that the 2022 iPhone lineup launch will be a virtual one, much like how the Apple events have been since the COVID-19 pandemic hit us. Although, it did change the pattern during WWDC 2022 when it invited the media and developers to Apple Park to watch the video presentation. There’s no word on the timing of the upcoming Apple event but we can expect official details soon as the supposed launch date is just around the corner.

As for what to expect, the star of the show will be the iPhone 14 series, comprising, the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch screen size, the new iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display (a first for a non-Pro model), the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. This time, Apple will most likely ditch the mini model.

While the iPhone 14 and the 14 Max are expected to be similar to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max are strongly expected to see some major changes like the pill+hole display instead of the notch, 48MP cameras, and more camera upgrades. The phones are expected to feature the new A16 Bionic chip, while the non-Pro models could go for last year’s A15 chip. Battery and more upgrades are also in tow.

Apple is also expected to release the Apple Watch Series 8 alongside. The series could include three models, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and the high-end, rugged Apple Watch Pro. While not much is expected to change on the design part, the watches could come with improvements to health features, an S8 chip, and the possibility of a body temperature for the Pro model. For those who don’t know, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series has already got one.

Besides this, new Mac and iPad models are also expected this fall. Since we don’t have official details with us, it’s best to wait for some and see what Apple plans to do this time. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned!

Featured Image: Jon Prosser