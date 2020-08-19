Late last night, Apple released the fifth developer beta for iOS 14 with the usual boilerplate description of ‘bug fixes and improvements’. However, the new update brings a couple of changes to your iPhone (or iPad if you’re installing iPadOS 14 Beta 5).

For starters, beta 5 brings back the time picker wheel that was removed with iOS 14 originally. The time picker in iOS felt really amazing to me. Probably because of the taptic feedback you get when you scroll it. It was removed earlier, and now it’s back in a weird way.

Apple is also making the ‘Hidden’ album more, well, hidden. You can now disable the Hidden Album in Photos settings and it will not show up in the albums list within the Photos app. I mean, that should have always been the case. However, it’s nice to have it, even if it’s taken quite some time.

There are also changes to widgets. For one, there’s a new ‘tall’ widget for ‘News’. However, this can reportedly only be added to the Today View, and not the home screen. Moreover, Widgets now request for location access for up to 15 minutes after you have viewed them. Also, iOS 14 now blocks widgets if their parent app is blocked by Screen Time.

Clearly, there are quite a lot of little changes with iOS 14 Beta 5. The update is rolling out right now, so if you’re enrolled in the developer beta seed program you should get it soon. If not, you can head over to Settings -> General -> Software Update to manually check for it and install it on your iPhone.