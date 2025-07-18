Prime Video Surprises Fans with Invincible Season 5 Renewal Before Season 4 Premiere

Prime Video’s The Boys isn’t the only great superhero show on the platform; Invincible, the animated series, has also been equally delivering exceptional superhero drama for fans. After the magnificent season 3, the animated supe show was swiftly renewed for a fourth season. We still have a long road ahead for the fourth season, as it is scheduled to be released in 2026. Even before the official premiere of season 4, the production staff shared a surprise update for Invincible fans about season 5 today.

The future is looking bright for the Invincible as the animated show has been renewed for a season 5 today at Prime Video. Invincible’s official X account confirmed the exciting development today by sharing a clip of the star-studded voice actors cast of Invincible in action. You can view the Invincible season 5 renewal announcement below:

Furthermore, Prime Video remarked that the voice recording work has also been completed. There is one more surprise for the fans as Matthew Rhys, the Welsh actor known for The Americans TV Show and many more works, has joined the all-star lineup of Invincible’s VA cast.

If you are wondering what role Matthew Rhys is set to portray in Invincible seasons 4 and 5, Invincible’s X account joked that the GDA has redacted that information. We guess that the Welsh actor will play Thragg, one of the most powerful villains in the Invincible series. But who do you think Matthew Rhys will play in the upcoming seasons of Invincible? Let us know in the comments below.