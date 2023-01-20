Instagram’s Quiet Mode Will Help You Avoid the Constant Reel-Sharing

It would be safe to say that consuming and sharing Reels on Instagram has become an important part of our routine and let’s face it, it also take a lot of our time. To help us keep focused and keep our mind off of the gram, the Meta-owned social media platform has now introduced the Quiet mode. Here’s what this is all about.

Instagram Introduces the Quiet Mode

The new Quiet Mode on Instagram will stop the notifications so that you can stay focused on either work or study. This is specifically meant for the teen audience and Instagram will be encouraging them to enable the mode whenever the usage is more.

The Quiet Mode will reside under the Notification settings and you can choose the period you want to stay in the mode. Once enabled, your activity status will change to ‘In quiet mode,‘ And once you are set to get back to the world of Reels and Stories, you will get to see the summary of the notifications so that you can finally have a look at them.

The feature comes in addition to the various features Instagram has introduced in the past to curb the usage. This includes the Take a Break feature, which reminders people (especially teens) to take a break and the ability to set time limits and see the time spent on the app.

Instagram’s Quiet Mode is rolling out the users in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and should reach more countries soon.

In addition to this, the social media app has introduced the ability to mark multiple posts in Explore as ‘Not Interested’ so that you see less of what you don’t like. Plus, you will be able to avoid certain recommendations by sharing a list of words or hashtags you don’t want to see on a post. This can be accessed via the Hidden Words section under the Privacy settings.

Instagram has also added the ability for parents to view whom their kids have blocked via the Family Center and supervision tools. So, what are your thoughts about Instagram’s new Quiet Mode? Let us know in the comments below.