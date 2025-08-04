Elon Musk is Bringing Back Your Old Favorite Vines

Elon Musk recently shared a post on X, announcing, “Grok Imagine is AI Vine!” while also dropping a surprise that he had stumbled upon all of Vine’s archived videos that were thought to be deleted. Musk mentions in the post that the archives still exist and that his team is working to restore them for public access.

For those of you too young to remember, Vine was the original short-form video content platform, years before TikTok or Instagram Reels took over. It allowed users to create just 6 seconds long videos, so creators had to be very creative within that tiny window.

It was the platform that gave fame to many well-known creators like Jake and Logan Paul, Drew Gooden, Lele Pons, Liza Koshy, and Amanda Cerny. Vine was bought by Twitter back in the day, but it was later shut down, and with it, all of its content was also lost to the internet, only found in hour-long compilations on YouTube.

But with Elon bringing that content back from the grave, we might see a wave of nostalgic Vine videos resurfacing on the internet. Heck, some of those video clips still have the potential to go viral even today, and who knows, maybe revive some long-lost Vine creators. What is your favorite Vine that you still miss to this day? Let us know in the comments below.