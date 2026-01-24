Hytale Patch Notes for Update 2 Brings New Cosmetics, Customizations, and Balance Fixes

One of the key elements of success for Hytale currently is the constant updates the developers are pushing out. And within weeks after the release of the first Hytale update, we now have the second one. This patch prioritizes the cosmetics, customizations, and a lot of gameplay balancing. That said, here are the complete Hytale patch notes detailing the update 2.
Hytale Update 2 Patch Notes List
While the first update was all about the introduction of the dinosaurs and new NPCs, it did not fix major bugs noted during the Hytale release. However, some of the massive bugs and issues are now permanently fixed. Here is a list of all changes in the update 2 patch notes for Hytale:
Cosmetics & Customization
This section of the Hytale patch notes focuses on player expression and visual polish. New cosmetics expand avatar variety, while small animation and UI tweaks improve how gear looks in motion. Customization now feels cleaner and more flexible across builds.
- Added new avatar options including Bandit Mask with Side Knot, Blindfold variants, Bandage Blindfold variants, Vampire Mouth, Cute Mouth, and Orc Mouth
- Added white color option to fantasy cotton cosmetics
- Updated visuals for several haircuts including Single Side Pigtail, Hair Stick Bun, Simple Bobcut, Fighter Buns, Smart Elven, and Windswept
- Added armor visibility toggles directly in the character panel
- Server hosts can enforce armor visibility rules for PvP or immersion
- Improved cape animations while running
Gameplay & Balance
These Hytale patch notes bring meaningful balance changes to combat, mining, and enemies. Progression has been smoothed out, and several creatures and systems have been reworked for fairer encounters.
- Added a new item that raises skeletal minions from bone piles, dropped by Praetorian Skeletons
- Adamantite now requires a Thorium or Cobalt pickaxe
- Reworked mining progression and pickaxe effectiveness
- Lower tier pickaxes deal much less damage to high tier ores
- Higher quality pickaxes require fewer hits
- Buffed Polar Bears
- Added more decorative light recipes
- Bison, Boar, Cow, Horse, and Warthog now drop Medium Hide
- Adjusted Magma Toad with reduced tongue damage and new Headbutt attack
World Generation
World creation sees major improvements in these Hytale patch notes. Ore placement, templates, and creative tools have been rebuilt to support modders and improve exploration.
- Prepared WorldGen V2 for public documentation
- Added new Default_Flat and Default_Void templates
- Creative Hub Portal now uses WorldGen V2 flat generation in new worlds
- Clear weather and reduced fog in new creative worlds
- Major refactor to ore placement across all zones
- Old worlds require new chunk exploration to see ore changes
- Increased ore density, especially in Devastated Lands underground
Farming
Farming updates in the Hytale patch notes focus on quality of life and long term sustainability. Eternal crops are more forgiving, and tool progression has been rebalanced.
- Eternal crops no longer break from accidental weapon hits
- Increased tilled soil lifetime to around 1.2 to 1.5 days
- Fixed soil decay under fully grown crops
- Torches can now be held in the offhand while farming
- Fully grown Eternal crops drop their seeds
- Harvested crops can be placed on the ground while crouching
- Adjusted hoe crafting costs and progression
- Hoe tiers reworked across farming benches
- Copper moved to Tier 2, Iron to Tier 4, Thorium added at Tier 6
UI / UX
These Hytale patch notes refine clarity across menus, maps, and tools. Navigation is faster, visibility is improved, and customization menus now communicate better.
- Improved editor block tooltip descriptions
- Avatar color options now show color names
- Hotbar active slot visibility improved with higher contrast and a diamond indicator
- Memory categories now sort alphabetically in The Heart Of Orbis
- Scripted Brush quality of life updates and cleanup
- Improved inventory double click handling
- Shift clicking armor equips it directly if the slot is empty
- Added QERT shortcut keys for inventory quick actions
- Tooltips now show shortcut keys
- Added FPS counter overlay option in settings
- Player markers now appear on the compass
- Removed Player prefix from map markers
- Player names always render on the map
- Added map and compass visibility toggles
- Height indicators added to compass markers
- Added Ophidiophobia mode that replaces snakes with hatworms
Audio & Visual Effects
Sound and visual feedback receive subtle polish in these Hytale patch notes. Small fixes help environments feel more consistent and alive.
- Added missing Rex sounds
- Updated bone item drag and drop sounds
- Fixed an issue with a Howling Sands cave track
- Updated food particle color tints
Bug Fixes, Tech & Stability
The largest portion of the Hytale patch notes focuses on backend systems and long standing issues. Server tools, performance, and stability all see major gains.
- Added full server auto update system with new commands and config options
- Introduced UpdateModule core plugin for staged updates and notifications
- Added UpdateConfig options to server configuration
- Added new shutdown reason for update restarts
- Added update related server commands and messages
- Updated release workflow with launcher scripts
- Improved shadow rendering
- Fixed middle click pick block behavior in creative mode
- Asset Editor now shows documentation in tooltips
- Fixed mantling detection issues
- Keybind clearing now persists between sessions
- Improved weather transitions
- Fixed teleporter collision issues
- Rail carts now consume and place correctly
- Fixed bed respawning in unloaded chunks
- Fixed collision checks failing with no loaded chunks
- Major improvements to server stability, validation, ECS, localization, and timeouts
- Refilling containers now targets the nearest water source
- Fixed oversized placement previews
- Fixed Berserker haircut texture tiling
- Fixed glasses lens color inheritance
- Added permissions for world map teleporting
- Fixed player marker updates when map is closed
- Fixed player marker flickering on hover
- Improved name readability on the map when zoomed in
- Fixed Emerald Wilds dungeon and other environments, with new music triggers
That ends the Hytale patch notes for update 2. Which changes are you excited to check in the game? Let us know in the comments.