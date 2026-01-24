Hytale Patch Notes for Update 2 Brings New Cosmetics, Customizations, and Balance Fixes

One of the key elements of success for Hytale currently is the constant updates the developers are pushing out. And within weeks after the release of the first Hytale update, we now have the second one. This patch prioritizes the cosmetics, customizations, and a lot of gameplay balancing. That said, here are the complete Hytale patch notes detailing the update 2.

While the first update was all about the introduction of the dinosaurs and new NPCs, it did not fix major bugs noted during the Hytale release. However, some of the massive bugs and issues are now permanently fixed. Here is a list of all changes in the update 2 patch notes for Hytale:

Cosmetics & Customization

This section of the Hytale patch notes focuses on player expression and visual polish. New cosmetics expand avatar variety, while small animation and UI tweaks improve how gear looks in motion. Customization now feels cleaner and more flexible across builds.

Added new avatar options including Bandit Mask with Side Knot, Blindfold variants, Bandage Blindfold variants, Vampire Mouth, Cute Mouth, and Orc Mouth

Added white color option to fantasy cotton cosmetics

Updated visuals for several haircuts including Single Side Pigtail, Hair Stick Bun, Simple Bobcut, Fighter Buns, Smart Elven, and Windswept

Added armor visibility toggles directly in the character panel

Server hosts can enforce armor visibility rules for PvP or immersion

Improved cape animations while running

Gameplay & Balance

These Hytale patch notes bring meaningful balance changes to combat, mining, and enemies. Progression has been smoothed out, and several creatures and systems have been reworked for fairer encounters.

Added a new item that raises skeletal minions from bone piles, dropped by Praetorian Skeletons

Adamantite now requires a Thorium or Cobalt pickaxe

Reworked mining progression and pickaxe effectiveness

Lower tier pickaxes deal much less damage to high tier ores

Higher quality pickaxes require fewer hits

Buffed Polar Bears

Added more decorative light recipes

Bison, Boar, Cow, Horse, and Warthog now drop Medium Hide

Adjusted Magma Toad with reduced tongue damage and new Headbutt attack

World Generation

World creation sees major improvements in these Hytale patch notes. Ore placement, templates, and creative tools have been rebuilt to support modders and improve exploration.

Prepared WorldGen V2 for public documentation

Added new Default_Flat and Default_Void templates

Creative Hub Portal now uses WorldGen V2 flat generation in new worlds

Clear weather and reduced fog in new creative worlds

Major refactor to ore placement across all zones

Old worlds require new chunk exploration to see ore changes

Increased ore density, especially in Devastated Lands underground

Farming

Farming updates in the Hytale patch notes focus on quality of life and long term sustainability. Eternal crops are more forgiving, and tool progression has been rebalanced.

Eternal crops no longer break from accidental weapon hits

Increased tilled soil lifetime to around 1.2 to 1.5 days

Fixed soil decay under fully grown crops

Torches can now be held in the offhand while farming

Fully grown Eternal crops drop their seeds

Harvested crops can be placed on the ground while crouching

Adjusted hoe crafting costs and progression

Hoe tiers reworked across farming benches

Copper moved to Tier 2, Iron to Tier 4, Thorium added at Tier 6

UI / UX

These Hytale patch notes refine clarity across menus, maps, and tools. Navigation is faster, visibility is improved, and customization menus now communicate better.

Improved editor block tooltip descriptions

Avatar color options now show color names

Hotbar active slot visibility improved with higher contrast and a diamond indicator

Memory categories now sort alphabetically in The Heart Of Orbis

Scripted Brush quality of life updates and cleanup

Improved inventory double click handling

Shift clicking armor equips it directly if the slot is empty

Added QERT shortcut keys for inventory quick actions

Tooltips now show shortcut keys

Added FPS counter overlay option in settings

Player markers now appear on the compass

Removed Player prefix from map markers

Player names always render on the map

Added map and compass visibility toggles

Height indicators added to compass markers

Added Ophidiophobia mode that replaces snakes with hatworms

Audio & Visual Effects

Sound and visual feedback receive subtle polish in these Hytale patch notes. Small fixes help environments feel more consistent and alive.

Added missing Rex sounds

Updated bone item drag and drop sounds

Fixed an issue with a Howling Sands cave track

Updated food particle color tints

Bug Fixes, Tech & Stability

The largest portion of the Hytale patch notes focuses on backend systems and long standing issues. Server tools, performance, and stability all see major gains.

Added full server auto update system with new commands and config options

Introduced UpdateModule core plugin for staged updates and notifications

Added UpdateConfig options to server configuration

Added new shutdown reason for update restarts

Added update related server commands and messages

Updated release workflow with launcher scripts

Improved shadow rendering

Fixed middle click pick block behavior in creative mode

Asset Editor now shows documentation in tooltips

Fixed mantling detection issues

Keybind clearing now persists between sessions

Improved weather transitions

Fixed teleporter collision issues

Rail carts now consume and place correctly

Fixed bed respawning in unloaded chunks

Fixed collision checks failing with no loaded chunks

Major improvements to server stability, validation, ECS, localization, and timeouts

Refilling containers now targets the nearest water source

Fixed oversized placement previews

Fixed Berserker haircut texture tiling

Fixed glasses lens color inheritance

Added permissions for world map teleporting

Fixed player marker updates when map is closed

Fixed player marker flickering on hover

Improved name readability on the map when zoomed in

Fixed Emerald Wilds dungeon and other environments, with new music triggers

That ends the Hytale patch notes for update 2. Which changes are you excited to check in the game? Let us know in the comments.