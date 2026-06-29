Home > News > RAM Makers Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron Hit with Lawsuit for Artificially Driving Up Prices

RAM Makers Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron Hit with Lawsuit for Artificially Driving Up Prices

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RAM lawsuit
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In Short
  • Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron are being accused of creating artificial RAM shortages in a new lawsuit.
  • The lawsuit was filed by consumers in California on June 25, 2026.
  • This is a similar situation to 2005, when Samsung and SK Hynix pleaded guilty to price-fixing.
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The world’s three biggest RAM manufacturers, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, are facing a major class-action lawsuit in the United States. The lawsuit was filed by a group of frustrated consumers, accusing the companies of cutting back on RAM supply on purpose to drive up computer memory prices.

Newly Filed Lawsuit Claims Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron Secretly Created a RAM Shortage

The new RAM lawsuit, spotted by WCCTech, alleges that the manufacturers are taking unfair advantage of the ongoing global RAM shortage. The antitrust lawsuit alleges the companies deliberately restricted RAM supply as demand continued to surge. Buyers also claim that the companies are using their shift toward AI-specific memory as an excuse to create shortages for standard computer memory, which has driven up prices by roughly 700 percent over the last four years.

RAM Lawsuit California
Image Credit: United States District Court

The case was filed as a class-action complaint on June 25, 2026, in California, and is being classified as an antitrust lawsuit, which means it deals with unfair business monopolies. It will be headed by Judge Noel Wise in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

It is no secret that the price of computer memory, specifically DRAM, is at an all-time high, especially with the sudden boom in AI technology. Within the already ongoing RAM crisis, consumers aim to secure financial compensation through the newly filed class-action lawsuit.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time memory companies have been hit with a RAM lawsuit. Back in the 2000s, Samsung and SK Hynix, two defendants in the new lawsuit, pleaded guilty to price-fixing charges. This resulted in over $730 million in fines and jail time for several executives. This time around, the situation is different, as there is an active RAM shortage, and companies are building new factories to make more chips. However, everyday shoppers are still feeling the pinch.

The current boom in memory prices is expected to continue throughout 2026, even affecting the console market, with Xbox recently announcing more price hikes. It remains to be seen whether this class-action lawsuit will help consumers and other manufacturers navigate the current RAM shortage.

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Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

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