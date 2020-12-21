HP has decided to expand its business laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 today. It is lightweight and powered by the new AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors. The HP Probook 635 Aero series has been priced starting at Rs. 74,999 in India.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 Specifications

The company claims that HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebooks are their lightest AMD-based laptops. They weigh just under 1 kilogram (or 2.2 pounds). This is also the first ProBook to boast an all-metal body built with magnesium alloy. This makes the laptop look premium and sturdy at the same time.

This business laptop features a 13.3-inch Full-HD+ display with an 86.2% screen-to-body ratio and minimal bezels. The top bezel here holds the webcam with a physical shutter (dubbed HP Privacy Camera) and the bottom bezel carries the HP branding. Also, the HP ProBook 635 supports a copper tinted reflective privacy screen (might have seen on HP Spectre series) for additional security.

Under the hood, the ProBook 635 Aero is backed by AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics. You will find up to Ryzen 7 4700U processor, with a boost clock up to 4.1GHz. It is coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

This business laptop includes a sizeable touchpad, a spill-resistance backlit keyboard, and a myriad of I/O ports. You will find a USB-C 3.1 Gen2, 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 (one used for charging), 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x audio jack, and a Nano Security Lock Slot. The device also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 out-of-the-box.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 also offers two battery sizes. The smaller 42Wh battery can provide you up to 18 hours of standby time, while the 53Wh variant should last up to 23 hours. Both support fast-charging and can be juiced up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Talking about the launch, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India said, “With workspaces at home becoming the status quo and businesses supporting their workforce both remotely and back in the office, PC is essential to these hybrid working environments.”

The HP Probook series is now up for pre-order from the company’s official website right here.