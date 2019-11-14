iOS 13 has come with several tweaks. While some changes like the relocation of AssistiveTouch feels quite intuitive, the improvisation with the shuffle button in Apple Music and Auto-Brightness seems a bit annoying. For a change, Auto-Brightness toggle no longer resides within the Display & Brightness section. So, where has it gone? Well, Apple has buried it deep inside the Accessibility setting, which seems to be a bad move considering how commonly used this feature is. Just in case this terrible relocation is driving you nuts, let me help you disable auto-brightness on your iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 devices.

Turn off/on Auto-Brightness on iPhone and iPad

Though most of the time iOS works pretty well in automatically adjusting the brightness of the screen through sensors based on the surrounding light, many a time it fails to read the environment. As a result, the display is often either too bright in dim environments or continues to stutter at low brightness when I’m outdoor in the beaming sun. That’s the major reason why I prefer to manually fine-tune the brightness of the display.

By default, iOS keeps it enabled to improve your viewing experience. Not to mention, it could also help improve the battery life of your iPhone. But then again, it doesn’t always work effectively. And this is where the option to disable auto-brightness comes into play.

1. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Now, choose Accessibility.

3. Under the Vision section, tap on Display & Text Size.

4. Next up, scroll down to the bottom. Then turn off the switch for Auto-Brightness.

Going forward, iOS will no longer fine-tune the brightness of the display automatically. So, you can control it as desired.

Later if you ever happen to change your mind and want to take advantage of this feature, navigate to the same settings (explained above) and then turn on the toggle in the end.

So, that’s the right way to disable auto-brightness in the latest iteration of iOS. With time, I will get accustomed to this change. And I’m sure a lot of users will also get used to it as well. As a user, I would appreciate it if Apple offered a way to access it right from Control Center just like the newly added Dark Mode. What’s your take on this suggestion?