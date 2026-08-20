Horizon Hunters Gathering Is Being Rebooted After Negative Playtest Feedback

Horizon Hunters Gathering is reportedly getting a complete reboot after negative playtest feedback. The game was announced earlier this year and was planned to become the first live-service game in the Horizon franchise.

New reports have confirmed that Guerrilla Games plans to reboot Horizon Hunters Gathering, removing live-service and instead focusing on co-op. According to industry expert Jason Schreier, Guerrilla Games made the big decision after poor private testing feedback earlier this year.

Image Credit: Guerrilla Games

The new reboot focuses on traditional co-op multiplayer gameplay with a story and will have a much smaller scope. One thing to note is that the game has not been cancelled yet, but according to Schreier, the devs only have until December to impress the executives with the new plan.

With the live service model constantly failing in games, the gaming community is not particularly displeased with this news. Although Horizon Hunters Gathering did promise a new window to the Horizon universe, no one was willing to wait for another live-service slop. Sony had pulled the plug on one of PS5’s earliest live-service games recently as well.

Changing the game’s development focus to co-op, which was the most enticing aspect of the game, might be the best way to save the game. However, PlayStation or Guerrilla Games have yet to make an official statement regarding this reboot, so we will have to wait to get any official information.

Sony plans to expand the Horizon universe in the upcoming days, and Horizon Steel Frontiers is another game they have planned for the future. This one was planned to be a new MMO, which will also be mobile-first. The negative playtest feedback for Horizon Hunters Gathering would definitely dent their plans.

What’s your opinion about the reboot of Horizon Hunters Gathering? Do you think the decision was correct by Guerrilla Games? Tell us about your view on this in the comment section below.