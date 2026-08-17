Kingdom Hearts 4 Is ‘100%’ Releasing in 2027, Dev Shuts Down Delay Concerns

Kingdom Hearts creator Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 4 remains on track for a late 2027 release, squashing all delay rumors.

Speaking at Disney’s D23 2026 event in Anaheim, Nomura reassured fans that the release window for Kingdom Hearts 4 will not change.

As reported by IGN, Nomura stated that he “hopes people do look forward to the game coming in 2027.” According to him, marketing for Kingdom Hearts 4 has only just begun, and he has promised that more news is on the way. Here’s his full quote about Kingdom Hearts 4’s release window:

I saw online that some people were saying the release date might still get pushed back. I want to set the record straight: That is not happening.

Image Credit: Disney/ Square Enix



Kingdom Hearts 4 co-director Tai Yasue further affirmed the game’s release window, saying, “I can confidently say and promise that it will launch in 2027. Schedule-wise, the development is very smooth. It’s not like an 80%, 90% – it’s a 100% thing. We’ll be there in 2027 for sure.”

Many players feared another Kingdom Hearts 4 delay could push the game into 2028, potentially preventing a physical release as Sony plans to end PlayStation disc production in January 2028. However, with a late 2027 release date, Square Enix can easily squeak out a physical PlayStation release.

Kingdom Hearts 4’s D23 footage offered players a glimpse of the new world from the hit 2017 Pixar film Coco, including the game’s protagonist Sora meeting Miguel at the Día de los Muertos.

In addition, new Disney icons such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more were teased in the latest trailer.

The trailer concluded with the 2027 release window for Kingdom Hearts 4. The game will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. Additionally, Disney revealed a surprise Kingdom Hearts animated series coming soon to Disney+.

Apart from Kingdom Hearts 4 not facing any further delays, Fortnite is collaborating with Kingdom Hearts in Chapter 7 Season 4, bringing Sora as a Gaming Legend to the battle royale game, so KH fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.