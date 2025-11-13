Horizon Steel Frontiers Is a New Mobile-First MMORPG Set in ‘Horizon’ Universe

Guerilla Games has teamed up with NCSOFT for a new Horizon MMO game named Horizon Steel Frontiers. Information about the game was first leaked online after videos from a recent developer conference held in Korea. However, within hours of the leak, the developers decided to release the official game trailer for its mobile-first MMO game.

Horizon Steel Frontiers Will Be Cross-Platform for PC and Mobile

Image Credit: Guerrilla Games/NCSOFT

Horizon Steel Frontiers will be a mobile-first MMO, as I’ve mentioned above already, running on both PC and mobile devices. Horizon has become a massive franchise over the years, after both Zero Dawn and Forbidden West became huge successes on both PC and consoles

NCSOFT and Guerrilla Games plan to bring the same world to a handheld experience, allowing players to fight mechanical monsters with friends.

The game takes place in Deadlands, inspired by locations such as Arizona and New Mexico. Players take the role of Machine Hunters. The game is a complete MMO, so expect to find other players everywhere, either competing for resources or helping you take down machines.

The announcement trailer also primarily includes melee combat. As Horizon is mainly known for its ranged fighting, this new style of combat does look similar to Monster Hunter.

However, the game will likely also have character or weapon classes, as we see some players using ranged weapons while others use big swords or daggers. One thing to note is that the game promises to bring the iconic weakness-area mechanic of Horizon games to Steel Frontiers.

Players will be able to destroy specific parts of enemy machines by hitting them, weakening the monster, and obtaining the item as loot. Machines can also be tamed and used as mounts, again similar to what we have in Horizon games.

To top it all off, Horizon Steel Frontiers will come with character customization, popular in most Korean games. Sadly, we don’t have a release date from the developers, but we can expect it to be released in the second half of 2026 or later.

So, are you excited for the new Horizon MMO? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.