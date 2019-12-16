Honor is expected to further beef up its smartphone portfolio in India with new launches, possibly the Honor 9X and 9X Pro, really soon. The Chinese giant has launched a super affordable AM115 half in-ear wired earphone in the meantime.

Honor AM115 half in-ear earphones, as you can in the image below, sport a plastic build and are resemblant to Apple’s wired Earpods. I’m not really a fan of plastic earbuds and prefer silicon in-ear style earphones.

Honor boasts that its half in-ear earphones combine the merits of in-ear and traditional earphones. They offer a comfortable and snugly fit, along with enhanced mid-range performance and bass because of the rear air vents on each earbud. There’s an in-line remote control on board, which sports 3 buttons to control playback and volume. It’s housing the microphone as well.

Honor AM115 earphones are also said to be quite durable as the company says it has been subject to 69 stringent testings including drop tests, tension tests, a button-pressing test, and temperature tests.

Honor AM115 half in-earphones are priced at a very reasonable Rs. 399 and will be available only in a single white color variant. It is already up for sale on Amazon India, which means you don’t have to wait to get these. I have already ordered a pair to test them out and you could too, just use the link down below. If it turns out to be good, it will certainly join our list of the best earphones under INR 1000.

Buy Honor AM115 Half-in Earphones from Amazon India (Rs. 399)