Hollow Knight Silksong Gamescom Trailer Teases Massive Crafting Changes and Brutal Bosses

What I enjoy most about indie games is seeing how the community rallies around them. In the case of Hollow Knight Silksong, though, the anticipation has grown far beyond that. After years of silence, Team Cherry has finally released a brand-new trailer. Watch the Hollow Knight Silksong gameplay trailer below, along with all the key details we’ve learned from it.

Hollow Knight Silksong Trailer Key Highlights

The trailer dives deep into the gameplay mechanics of Silksong, showcasing what is on offer. Team Cherry seems to have nailed that balance between relatability and innovation. Two areas that highlight the perfect blend of familiar strengths and fresh ideas are Moss Grotto and Deep Docks. And you get to fight over 40 bosses and 200 ferocious enemies.

Moss Grotto shows off Hornet’s speed, sharp combat, and new Bind ability while keeping the maze-like design fans loved. Deep Docks, meanwhile, ups the challenge with darker areas and a tough, fast-paced boss fight against Lace. And the combat is sharper than the original game. In Silksong, the fights seem more like a sidescrolling Elden Ring. Players must stay on their toes and be ready to parry, evade, and react in the moment. Especially, with the inclusion of brutal bosses.

Hollow Knight Silksong trailer also showcased the new Crafting system. It brings in Tools like the Straight Pin and Silkspear, opening up new playstyles and encouraging experimentation, while currency and crafting materials tease deeper systems still to come. One thing we can be sure of is that the exceptional mixing up of classic Hollow Knight with the new characters is seamless. Toward the end of the reveal, Team Cherry announced Hollow Knight Silksong’s release date of September 4. Yes, this year!

What are your thoughts on the new Hollow Knight Silksong trailer? Let us know in the comments.