A24’s Elden Ring Movie Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming

The Elden Ring movie has reportedly wrapped up filming. The news comes after Sean Schofield, a prop maker for A24 Films, shared a message card addressing cast and crew, thanking them for their hard work. This is generally a message given when production ends for a film, indicating that the movie has finished filming.

Sean also left a heartfelt message, calling it his dream job and revealing that he spent six solid months on the production. The message ends with a release date of March 3rd, 2028, which the community already knew about, hinting that there is no delay.

Image Credit: via Instagram / seanpschofield

The Elden Ring movie can very well be the biggest gaming movie project of this decade. The game’s lore is massive, especially with George R.R. Martin and Miyazaki both being involved with it. The Elden Ring movie cast had already been revealed, and it featured some notable names, with Kit Connor mentioned as the main protagonist.

The Elden Ring movie set photo leaks had also given hope to players, as they showed lore-accurate visuals of the Dungeater and many other familiar characters. Being someone who has spent over 400 hours in Elden Ring and Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree combined, I cannot be more excited to finally see the film on the big screen.

Image Credit: FromSoftware

However, we still have more than a year and a half before the film releases. Even with the Elden Ring movie’s filming wrapped up, the film has to go through rigorous post-production before it is ready for the final screening. I am starting to enjoy video game adaptations becoming the new standard in Hollywood. Recently, we also had news about the Far Cry Anthology series casting Steve Buscemi, another big name.

At this rate, we will have Hollywood filled with game adaptations because there are hundreds of amazing stories hidden in underrated games. So, are you excited for the Elden Ring movie? Tell us what you are most excited about in the comments section below.