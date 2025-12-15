HBO’s ‘It Welcome to Derry’ Set for Three Seasons, Reveals Creator as Season 1 Ends

Set decades before the events of the IT films, Welcome to Derry premiered with its first episode on HBO on October 26, 2025. With each episode, it consistently surpassed fans’ expectations and became one of the most terrifying horror television shows out there. In fact, the early episodes prompted comparisons to Game of Thrones’ infamous Red Wedding. So, now that the television series has ended with episode 8, fans are curious to know what’s next for It: Welcome to Derry. Well, here you go.

It Welcome to Derry Will Span for Three Seasons

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television (via X/@HBO Max)

The films introduced us to the creepy clown Pennywise, who made the lives of the lead characters hell. However, we never learned everything about the shapeshifting entity, so fans were eager to watch how things unfold in Welcome to Derry. However, it seems like the creators wanted the fandom to crave more of It. In an interview with Collider, the creators revealed they plan a three-season run for the television show.

“The mystery of IT will be preserved. It’s a slow burn. We are aiming to know more about IT’s nature and IT’s intentions and IT’s reasons to be in this plane of existence, but that will happen in the longer arc across the three seasons of the show.” – Andy Muschietti, Director

They also hinted that the exact nature of the shapeshifting clown will be preserved for longer. It will be a slow-burning mystery, stretching the suspense and deepening the lore to keep fans hooked until the end. In addition to that, they also don’t want the audience to predict anything about the future events. So, they have made sure that the IT remains unpredictable throughout.

“We do not want to be ahead of them. “It’s very different to get to know Bob Gray before the transformation. But when it comes to Pennywise or any form of IT, we need to not know them too much.”

Andy Muschietti says in the interview that everything in Welcome to Derry happens for a reason. The story has been crafted very carefully, keeping in mind the consequences, and there’s a compelling reason they decide to tell the story backwards in the HBO series.

So, if you think the first season featured the most traumatizing sequences of horror of all time, you are totally wrong, my friend. Welcome to Derry is geared up to certainly set the standard in the coming seasons.