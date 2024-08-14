Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen Season 2 Gets Announced At Netflix

The action comedy television show The Gentlemen premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2024, with eight episodes. The energetic storyline, intriguing characters, and humorous dialogue helped the series win the game. So, it’s obvious every fan has been waiting for the show’s return, and finally, it’s happening.

As reported by Variety, The Gentlemen has been renewed for Season 2, with filming commencing in 2025. The report also states that Theo James and Kaya Scodelario are all set to reprise their roles in the new season. For the time being, nothing is made clear about other cast members and plot. Another round, Captain? The Gentlemen will return for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/CsFo0serVk— Netflix (@netflix) August 14, 2024

Based on the 2019 film of the same name by Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen Season 1 follows Edward Horniman, a former army personnel who receives a massive country estate following his father’s demise. He discovers that his father’s empire is being used by Susie Glass to grow weed. Initially, he tries to oppose the entire ordeal, but later, he himself gets involved in it. So, he starts navigating a life that he has always stayed afar.

The end of the first season was enough to tell us that Eddie has come a long way, and now there’s no looking back for him. He and Susie use their manipulation skills to move their enemies out of their way. Now, as most of the enemies have been eliminated, it’s time for the new ones to emerge, so let’s wait and watch how things unveil in the second season and how far Eddie and Susie will go to achieve their goals.

In the first season, Susie and Eddie keep things professional between themselves, for the most part. However, we know that there was a spark between them, and fans were eager to see their relationship take a new turn. So, apart from the partnership between Susie and Eddie, we might also get to witness their love story in Season 2. However, we don’t yet know how long we’ll have to wait to see their love blossom on the screen, as Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 2.