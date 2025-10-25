Guillermo del Toro Rejects Generative AI in Filmmaking, Says I’d Rather Die Than Use It

The Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the most popular names when it comes to gothic horror tales. He is the one who can give us goosebumps with his terrifying monster designs while also leaving us speechless with the beauty of the story. He knows how to blend darkness with innocence in a perfect proportion. While the entire world is sort of influenced by AI, del Toro shares a strong opinion about it, particularly regarding ‘Generative AI.’

Guillermo del Toro Says He’d Prefer Dying Than Using Generative AI

In a recent interview, the filmmaker was asked about his take on generative AI. He bluntly said he had never had any problems with the AI, but it’s the natural stupidity he is concerned about. He clearly hints that he doesn’t mean that the machines are at fault; in fact, humans don’t know how to make use of the resources properly. He then also compares the tech innovators to Victor Frankenstein, the fictional scientist in the 1818 novel Frankenstein. That’s because he feels they are arrogant, just like him, and are racing ahead with AI without considering the consequences.

His statements during the interview clearly indicate that he is someone who cannot compromise his creative freedom, no matter how capable AI becomes. It’s the human touch that makes an art meaningful, and that’s the primary reason why he rejects the generative AI.

“AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested. I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. … The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, “What is your stance on AI?” And my answer was very short. I said, “I’d rather die.”

Well, it’s understandable why del Toro is considered one of the finest filmmakers. He never hesitates to experiment with things, be it the story or the practical effects. It’s his love for art that allows him to come up with the best stories. And now, as Frankenstein has arrived in the select theatres in Los Angeles and New York City, and is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 7, 2025, the filmmaker’s remark on AI will compel more viewers to watch the movie.