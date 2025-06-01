Home > News > Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Teaser Is Here With The First Look at the ‘Monster’

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Teaser Is Here With The First Look at the ‘Monster’

Frankenstein
Image Credit: Netflix
In Short
  • Frankenstein received its first trailer during Netflix Tudum on May 31, 2025.
  • The video clip teased all the haunting events that will be featured in the film.
  • The teaser also revealed that the film will be released in November; a concrete release date is yet to be announced.

Guillermo del Toro is mainly recognized in the industry for being a visionary and an excellent storyteller. It’s clear that fans have been eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of the upcoming horror film Frankenstein, which is believed to be a classic, timeless tale of ambition, creation, and humanity. It’s a story about a man fascinated by the idea of overcoming death. He assembles the body parts of the dead and uses science to breathe life into them, and eventually ends up creating a monster.

Netflix’s Tudum event allowed us to witness the first official teaser of the highly anticipated film. The 2-minute-long video clip features the 19th-century Eastern European settings and del Toro’s gothic aesthetics.

We get to meet Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein and the monster. At the event, Isaac discussed the emotional depth of the film, but the haunting events in the trailer overshadowed every other element, making the fandom even more curious. The trailer revealed that the film will arrive on Netflix in November; however, an exact release date is yet to be announced.

In Netflix Tudum’s Frankenstein panel, Guillermo del Toro revealed how long he had been holding onto the idea. He was so fascinated by the Monsters that they became his personal belief system. ‘I wanted to make this film before I even had a camera, and I have been actively pursuing it now for 25 years,’ he says.

Before the trailer started playing on the big screen at Tudum, Isaac Oscar revealed what he feels about being a part of the project. ‘Playing the part of Victor Frankenstein in the master of cinema has been an experience of a lifetime,’ Oscar says.

