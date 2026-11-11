Home > News > GTA 6 Will Be Bigger than Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3, Says Geoff Keighley

GTA 6 Will Be Bigger than Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3, Says Geoff Keighley

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot featuring Jason and Lucia (middle)/Robert Downey Jr. as Doom in a poster for Avengers: Doomsday (left), Dune 3 official still featuring Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides (right).
Image Credit: Marvel Studios/Rockstar Games/Warner Bros. Pictures
In Short
  • The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley says GTA 6 will "easily trump" Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.
  • He calls GTA 6 the "biggest entertainment launch in history" and predicts it will dominate players' end-of-2026 plans.
  • Keighley believes GTA 6's impact will last beyond Doomsday and Dune's opening weekend, despite launching a month earlier.
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Geoff Keighley believes Rockstar’s upcoming title, GTA 6, could become the biggest entertainment release in history, outshining Hollywood blockbusters like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. In a November 11, 2026, report titled GTA 6 vs Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter explores the game’s growing influence, with The Game Awards host sharing his take.

Geoff Keighley Calls GTA 6 the “Biggest Entertainment Launch in History”

The Game Awards creator predicts that GTA 6 will not only surpass Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three in revenue, but also affect the moviegoing and streaming experiences for casual moviegoers. “I think GTA 6 will be the biggest entertainment launch in history,” said Keighley.

He further added, “Not just as a game in terms of dollars it will make — this will easily trump Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three — but how much it will impact moviegoing, streaming, and the way people spend their time.”

  • Jason and Lucia dancing in a nightclub in GTA 6.
    Image Credit: Rockstar Games
  • Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom awakening the Sentinels in Avengers: Doomsday.
    Image Credit: Marvel Studios
  • Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three.
    Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Entertainment

Keighley says GTA 6 could become “some people’s entertainment plan for the rest of the year, basically,” something Hollywood should watch closely. “The entertainment industry has never seen something like this before,” he says, which is true since GTA 6’s budget is reportedly $1 billion.

Take-Two’s CEO has already confirmed that GTA 6 pre-sales have exceeded expectations, so Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU and the conclusion of the critically acclaimed Dune series are minuscule compared to the behemoth Rockstar’s upcoming open-world title is shaping up to be.

Keighley further expands on his point, stating that while GTA 6 will take 80 hours to complete, it’s an open-world game players will return to “again and again,” and that impact could last even longer when GTA 6 Online launches next year.

Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 by a car window with their weapons.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Because of the game’s replayability and content, Keighley believes that GTA 6’s appeal and overall effect will last well beyond opening weekend. “So this is not just about opening weekend,” Keighley adds.

Despite Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part Three releasing a month after GTA 6’s release, debuting in theatres on December 18, 2026, the game will continue to dominate long after both movies complete their theatrical run.

GTA 6 also has an edge through social media, with streamers, influencers, and Rockstar’s marketing campaign driving online buzz. Discussing the game’s reach, Keighley says, “It’s going to take over live streaming and clips and content creators.” He compares this with Barbenheimer, noting that watching both movies required just five to six hours.

Similarly, audiences will still make time for Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, dubbed “Dunesday,” but neither can match the entertainment value GTA 6’s Leonida will bring, with the game offering hundreds of hours of content.

That said, do you think GTA 6 will be bigger than Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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