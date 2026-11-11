GTA 6 Will Be Bigger than Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3, Says Geoff Keighley

Geoff Keighley believes Rockstar’s upcoming title, GTA 6, could become the biggest entertainment release in history, outshining Hollywood blockbusters like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. In a November 11, 2026, report titled GTA 6 vs Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter explores the game’s growing influence, with The Game Awards host sharing his take.

Geoff Keighley Calls GTA 6 the “Biggest Entertainment Launch in History”

The Game Awards creator predicts that GTA 6 will not only surpass Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three in revenue, but also affect the moviegoing and streaming experiences for casual moviegoers. “I think GTA 6 will be the biggest entertainment launch in history,” said Keighley.

He further added, “Not just as a game in terms of dollars it will make — this will easily trump Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three — but how much it will impact moviegoing, streaming, and the way people spend their time.”

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Keighley says GTA 6 could become “some people’s entertainment plan for the rest of the year, basically,” something Hollywood should watch closely. “The entertainment industry has never seen something like this before,” he says, which is true since GTA 6’s budget is reportedly $1 billion.

Take-Two’s CEO has already confirmed that GTA 6 pre-sales have exceeded expectations, so Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU and the conclusion of the critically acclaimed Dune series are minuscule compared to the behemoth Rockstar’s upcoming open-world title is shaping up to be.

Keighley further expands on his point, stating that while GTA 6 will take 80 hours to complete, it’s an open-world game players will return to “again and again,” and that impact could last even longer when GTA 6 Online launches next year.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Because of the game’s replayability and content, Keighley believes that GTA 6’s appeal and overall effect will last well beyond opening weekend. “So this is not just about opening weekend,” Keighley adds.

Despite Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part Three releasing a month after GTA 6’s release, debuting in theatres on December 18, 2026, the game will continue to dominate long after both movies complete their theatrical run.

GTA 6 also has an edge through social media, with streamers, influencers, and Rockstar’s marketing campaign driving online buzz. Discussing the game’s reach, Keighley says, “It’s going to take over live streaming and clips and content creators.” He compares this with Barbenheimer, noting that watching both movies required just five to six hours.

Similarly, audiences will still make time for Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, dubbed “Dunesday,” but neither can match the entertainment value GTA 6’s Leonida will bring, with the game offering hundreds of hours of content.

That said, do you think GTA 6 will be bigger than Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three? Tell us in the comments section below.