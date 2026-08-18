US Army Battalion Offers Soldiers Time off to Play GTA 6

A July 28 memorandum for the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Stewart, Georgia, outlines a “Special Reenlistment Incentive – GTA 6“. Under the reported program, eligible active-duty enlisted soldiers who sign reenlistment contracts between August 1 and November 14, 2026, can receive a 4-day pass timed from November 20 to 23.

The reported incentive gained attention after being shared by the ‘usawtfm‘ Instagram page. It is aimed specifically at soldiers attached to the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, rather than being an army-wide benefit. The memo explains that it is intended to boost morale, improve retention, and reward soldiers who commit to another period of service.

However, there are some restrictions to this incentive. Soldiers cannot combine the GTA 6 pass with another pass to create an absence longer than 4 consecutive days.

Those facing adverse action, failing Army body composition, or physical fitness are also reportedly barred from using the incentive until they’re eligible again. But the real question is: will it be possible to explore every nook and cranny of the whole GTA 6 map in these 4 days?

The memo is signed by Lieutenant Colonel Ryan D. Hodgson, who assumed command of the Battalion in July 2026. However, there’s a major catch. The authenticity of the document hasn’t been confirmed by the Army or Fort Stewart yet.

Yet, the uncertainty hasn’t stopped the internet from going wild. After appearing on the Instagram page, it spread wildly across Reddit and X posts. Some veterans also pointed out that the army had used a few unusual incentives to encourage reenlistment before. Well, this seems quite possible when we recently saw one company shut down for GTA 6 launch day.

As reported by Kotaku, they’ve reached out to the Army and Fort Stewart for the memo’s authenticity. Whether this is a genuine incentive measure or some elaborate prank, it perfectly captures how everyone is hyped up for GTA 6. Players are so excited that the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition has dominated the pre-orders by 89%.

So, what are your thoughts on this incentive? Tell us in the comments below.