GTA 6’s Platinum Trophy Grind Will Reportedly Bring Back RDR 2’s Toughest Challenges

Millions of players are already planning to 100% GTA 6 and unlock its PlayStation Platinum and Xbox Mythic Achievement once it releases on November 19, 2026. However, beyond the expected 100+ hour grind, players could face another familiar challenge, as GTA 6 will reportedly bring back one of Red Dead Redemption 2’s toughest completion tasks.

According to popular video game journalist Tom Henderson’s X post on November 15, 2026, GTA 6’s Platinum Trophy grind could take over 200 hours to unlock. He also hinted that the trophy list might include animal-hunting challenges similar to those in RDR 2, though he implied it subtly with a playful phrase. Here’s what he wrote:

GTA 6 Platinum is probably 200 hours+ easy on average. I hope you like animals!

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Now here’s the thing: GTA 6’s animal list is pretty expensive, as Rockstar has already confirmed that the game will feature over 170 animal species for Jason and Lucia to hunt. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 had 178 animal species in total, with two major animal-related trophies: Zoologist and Skin Deep.

Zoologist required players to study every animal species in RDR 2 and add them to their compendium, excluding those found in Guarma. Meanwhile, Skin Deep required Arthur or John to skin every skinnable animal in the game. These two trophies alone made RDR 2’s Platinum a lengthy grind, pushing completion time close to 200 hours or more.

Furthermore, scuba diving is another activity in GTA 6 that players can do with Jason and Lucia, which means there will be underwater animals to study as well, something that was missing in RDR 2. So, it’s easy to see why GTA 6’s Platinum Trophy/Mythic Achievement grind will take 200+ hours on average, and maybe even more.

That said, will you hunt all the animals and earn the Platinum Trophy or Mythic Achievement in GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.