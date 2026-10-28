Home > News > New GTA 6 Original Song ‘Pusher’ by Justice Just Dropped on Spotify

New GTA 6 Original Song ‘Pusher’ by Justice Just Dropped on Spotify

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
GTA 6 song pusher released
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • The GTA 6 original song Pusher has been released on Spotify.
  • The song is composed by Justice and features Gesaffelstein.
  • It's scheduled to be released on October 29, 2026, local time, which is why it has already been released in New Zealand.
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GTA 6 has added some banger songs to its original Spotify playlist. The new song added to the playlist is ‘Pusher,’ composed by Justice and featuring Gesaffelstein. The GTA 6 Pusher song is 7:02 minutes long and is scheduled to be released on October 29, 2026, local time. That means the song has already been released in New Zealand.

The song ‘Pusher’ is the latest addition to the GTA 6 soundtrack, and it sounds straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. It is perfect for a Heist theme or night mission. The song can also be part of the GTA 6 nightclubs, many of which are owned by Boobie Ike.

How to Listen to GTA 6 Original Song ‘Pusher’

Jason and Lucia dancing in GTA 6 with the Vintage Vice City pack outfits.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

If you want to listen to Pusher right now, you can use the New Zealand trick to do it. Use a VPN and change the location to New Zealand. Next, open Spotify and look for the official GTA 6 playlist and see if the song is unlocked for you. You may need to create a new Spotify account or change the region in your Spotify account if the song still appears locked.

However, if you don’t want to go through all that hassle, the song is already uploaded online by many users. You can simply listen to it online and make your judgment. But you will still need to wait before you can add it to your Spotify playlist.

Now, if you are really listening to the GTA 6 songs, you should definitely consider buying the GTA 6 music album. There are multiple editions of the album, each having different prices and different benefits, so make sure to choose wisely based on your needs.

Overall, Pusher is an outstanding addition to the GTA 6 playlist, and thus far the song list has been quite strong. But what’s the point of listening to the songs if you haven’t pre-ordered GTA 6 yet?

So, make sure to pre-order GTA 6 and check out the GTA 6 Ultimate and Standard edition guide to choose the best option. Tell us your opinion on Pusher in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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