New GTA 6 Original Song ‘Pusher’ by Justice Just Dropped on Spotify

GTA 6 has added some banger songs to its original Spotify playlist. The new song added to the playlist is ‘Pusher,’ composed by Justice and featuring Gesaffelstein. The GTA 6 Pusher song is 7:02 minutes long and is scheduled to be released on October 29, 2026, local time. That means the song has already been released in New Zealand.

The song ‘Pusher’ is the latest addition to the GTA 6 soundtrack, and it sounds straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. It is perfect for a Heist theme or night mission. The song can also be part of the GTA 6 nightclubs, many of which are owned by Boobie Ike.

How to Listen to GTA 6 Original Song ‘Pusher’

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

If you want to listen to Pusher right now, you can use the New Zealand trick to do it. Use a VPN and change the location to New Zealand. Next, open Spotify and look for the official GTA 6 playlist and see if the song is unlocked for you. You may need to create a new Spotify account or change the region in your Spotify account if the song still appears locked.

However, if you don’t want to go through all that hassle, the song is already uploaded online by many users. You can simply listen to it online and make your judgment. But you will still need to wait before you can add it to your Spotify playlist.

Now, if you are really listening to the GTA 6 songs, you should definitely consider buying the GTA 6 music album. There are multiple editions of the album, each having different prices and different benefits, so make sure to choose wisely based on your needs.

Overall, Pusher is an outstanding addition to the GTA 6 playlist, and thus far the song list has been quite strong. But what’s the point of listening to the songs if you haven’t pre-ordered GTA 6 yet?

So, make sure to pre-order GTA 6 and check out the GTA 6 Ultimate and Standard edition guide to choose the best option. Tell us your opinion on Pusher in the comments section below.