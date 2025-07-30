Panic Sets in as New GTA 6 Leak Reveals a Second Major Delay

The announcement of GTA 6’s delay sent shockwaves through the industry, causing immeasurable disappointment among fans while also bringing forward the release dates of several AAA titles. Rockstar have gone back to being eerily quiet since revealing the May 26, 2026 release date, which is enough to unsettle the community. That uncertainty has now been compounded due to rumors of a second delay from a supposed insider.

The rumor emerged via an X post from ‘millieamand.’ The leaker doesn’t have the most well-established of track records, but they boldly claimed that GTA 6 could be delayed into September 2026. They deemed “internal talks” to be the source of the speculation, and added that May 2026 is still the “planned” release date.

They also lifted the lid on the highly debated topic of GTA 6’s pricing, stating that the game’s Standard Edition will reportedly cost $69,99/£69.99. Other editions will supposedly include the Deluxe, said to cost $89.99/£89.99, and Premium, priced at $109.99/£109.99. More notably, the leaker claimed that the pricier editions will offer GTA Online early access, allowing players to jump in ahead of the online multiplayer’s full release.

The last bit of information from the post seems to align with a previous leak, which claimed that PlayStation has locked down a marketing deal with Rockstar. This will result in PS5 bundles around the time of GTA 6’s release, as well as performance boost updates for PS5 Pro machines.

Considering the franchise’s illustrious legacy on the platform, rumors of a marketing deal are quite believable. Jury’s still out on the rest, but I can’t imagine another delay since the game has been pushed back by six months already. Of course, it’s important to remember that all of this is purely speculative as of now, so it’s best to wait for official information.

With that being said, do you think GTA 6 could suffer another delay? Be sure to let us know in the comments.