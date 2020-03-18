If you’re in the market for some decent Chromebook accessories, you probably might have been skeptical regarding compatibility. While Chromebooks usually don’t cause any unusual compatibility issues, thanks to Chrome OS‘ inherent Linux kernel, Google is now taking an extra step to certify Chromebook accessories as part of its ‘Works with Chromebook’ program.

“To help you find your next accessory, look for the Works With Chromebook logo on products in stores and online. We’ve tested these accessories to ensure they comply with Chromebook’s compatibility standards. Once you see the badge, you can be sure the product works seamlessly with your Chromebook.”, wrote Kevin Ngo, Program Manager – Works With Chromebook in a blog post.

Works with Chromebook program kickstarts in the U.S, Canada, and Japan. The next time you visit a partnered retail store in these countries, you’re most likely to see the Works with Chromebook badge on accessories. This way, you can confidently purchase an accessory for your Chromebook with zero second thoughts.

Several brands including AbleNet, Anker, Belkin, Brydge, Cable Matters, Elecom, Hyper, Kensington, Logitech, Plugable, Satechi, StarTech, and Targus are already on board with this program. You can also find Works With Chromebook accessories at Amazon.com, Best Buy (U.S. and Canada), Walmart.com, and Bic Camera (Japan). You may check out the websites of partners from Works with Chromebook page.

The Works with Chromebook program is expected to be expanded to a wide number of retailers in the listed countries. In addition, Google plans to expand the program to more countries in the future.