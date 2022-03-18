Google Partners with McLaren to Bring Android and Chrome Logos to Formula 1 Race Cars

After ending its deal with OnePlus back in May 2020, McLaren Racing has now entered a multi-year partnership with Google. As part of the new-forged partnership, Google is now an official partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team and the McLaren MX Extreme E team.

McLaren Partners with Google

Under this collaboration, McLaren will use 5G-enabled Android devices and Chrome browser across its operations. This includes practice sessions, qualifying matches, and races to support the drivers and team.

Furthermore, McLaren will add Android and Chrome logos to the engine cover and wheel covers of the MCL36 Formula 1 race cars and Number 58 McLaren MX Extreme E race car. Helmets & race suits of McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo from the 2022 Formula 1 season will also bear Google’s Android and Chrome branding. Not only that, but the race suits of McLaren MX Extreme E drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust from the 2022 Island X Prix will also include the logos.

via The Verge

“McLaren Racing represents the very best of what’s possible on a racetrack across performance, inclusion and sustainability, and those are values we share at Google. We’re bringing more innovation to platforms, like Android and Chrome, and seamlessly connecting them to other Google services to optimize McLaren’s race day performance,” said Nicholas Drake, VP of Marketing, Google.

Meanwhile, here’s what McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown had to say regarding the partnership: “We are absolutely delighted and proud to welcome Google to the McLaren Racing family. Google is a global leader in technology and has been a ground-breaking innovator in connecting people around the world. By integrating platforms like Android and Chrome across our operations, our team will be better supported to focus on driving performance.”

It is quite interesting to see Google jump on the premium car manufacturer partnership bandwagon and collaborate with McLaren for its advertising efforts.