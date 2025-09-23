Ghost of Tsushima Trophy Hunters Can Now Flex Their Grind with Exclusive Real World Merch

Ghost of Yotei is only a few days away from release, and fans of the franchise cannot be more excited for it. With the excitement at its peak, Sony has decided to introduce new merchandise for Ghost of Tsushima veterans, but only for a select few. The new Ghost of Tsushima merchandise is only available for Gold and Platinum trophy holders, making it the first exclusive real-world merch, at least to our knowledge. Interested? Here are the new merch and how you can unlock them for purchase.

Note: These exclusive rewards are not free. You will still need to purchase them with real-world money.

Ghost of Tsushima’s New Exclusive Real World Merch

Sony’s new merchandise program celebrates players’ in-game achievements. To unlock this new exclusive real-world merch, players need to earn “Mono No Aware” Gold or “Living Legend” Platinum trophies in Ghost of Tsushima by December 31, 2025. Doing this will unlock the limited edition merchandise, as players can directly visit Ghost Rewards store to purchase the collectibles.

The new Ghost Rewards are available to ship to players in the following countries:

United States

Canada

Australia

Europe (EU, Monaco, Norway, and Switzerland)

United Kingdom

One thing to note is that this merchandise is only available for PlayStation players. Completionists for Ghost of Tsushima PC cannot unlock them.

All the New Ghost Rewards Merch

Sony is starting their new exclusive real-world merch for Ghost of Tsushima with the Ghost Rewards that have the following items:

“Mono No Aware” Gold Trophy T-Shirt (requires the Gold trophy) priced at $25 USD / €28

Living Legend Commemorative Pin (requires the Platinum trophy) priced at $30 USD / €33.

Other than these, Sony has also promised to launch similar exclusive merchandise for Ghost of Yotei in the coming year. So, will you get the new real-world merch? Let us know in the comments.