Ghost of Yotei Will Return to the Spirit Realm with Free Legends Multiplayer DLC

Ghost of Yotei, the highly anticipated sequel to Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, has PlayStation fans on the edge as it prepares for an October release on PS5. Set 300 years after the events of its predecessor, the game follows Atsu, a new protagonist donning the Ghost cloak and navigating a breathtaking open-world version of Hokkaido’s Mount Yōtei.

Since its first teaser during September 2024’s State of Play, the game’s magnificent visuals, sophisticated action, and intriguing narrative about a revenge-driven journey against the Yōtei Six have inspired significant enthusiasm among fans.

At Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live, Sucker Punch released a stunning new story trailer that depicted Atsu’s journey as well as the game’s supernatural enemies. The major surprise, however, was the announcement of a free Legends multiplayer co-op DLC slated to release in 2026, which sees a triumphant return after its success in Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Yotei Gamescom Trailer Reveals Legends Multiplayer Mode Will Return as Free DLC

The return of Legends mode in Ghost of Yotei, revealed at Gamescom 2025, has increased excitement among Ghost of Tsushima fans who made the mode a popular free add-on. Legends, which debuted in 2020, converted the single-player samurai epic into a cooperative multiplayer experience, winning high praise for its compelling gameplay and mythological allure.

Legends will be available as free DLC in Ghost of Yotei in 2026, most likely early that year, and will include two-player story missions and four-player survival battles. Choose from four character classes to battle demonic and monstrous versions of the Yōtei Six, as well as new monsters, all based on Japanese legend.

This concept is similar to the original Legends, in which teams faced waves of attackers and used class-specific skills such as samurai, hunter, ronin, or assassin for strategic depth. The mode’s popularity in Tsushima was attributed to its seamless blending of cooperative combat and complex storytelling, which made it a fan favorite. While Ghost of Yotei will be released on October 2, 2025, Legends, which would broaden Atsu’s vengeful trip into a shared experience, will not be available until 2026.

Are you excited for Legends to return in Ghost of Yotei? Let us know in the comments which class you will be playing when the DLC launches.