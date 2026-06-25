Genshin Impact Snezhnaya PV Leaks: Tsaritsa, 3rd Descender, and More

Genshin Impact will soon enter its Snezhnaya arc, which means Hoyoverse is likely to reveal more about the new region soon. The official Snezhnaya preview may be sooner than expected, with a new leak hinting it will be revealed tomorrow. But that’s not all, according to the leak, the Genshin Impact Snezhnaya PV may feature the 3rd Descender and the Four Shades.

3rd Descender’s Appearance Leaked for Genshin Impact Snezhnaya PV

Genshin Impact’s Snezhnaya preview will be released on June 26, 2026. The leak comes from @GenshinUniverse, stating that the Hiemal Teaser: The Frigid Mutiny is scheduled for tomorrow. Although we had previously seen other leaks stating the same, this leak is much more concrete and believable. Hoyoverse has already revealed a few sneak peeks at Genshin Impact Snezhnaya, but this preview should be much more in-depth.

According to a leak via Shirai_Kurokochan on Reddit, the Snezhnaya preview will reveal the 3rd Descender. For anyone who may not know, Descenders are individuals who have transcended the laws of Teyvat. These beings are capable of influencing the world’s fate. The Descenders are generally outlanders from the sea of stars.

Coming back to the 3rd Descender, he was named Saarelinen and was first mentioned during the Nod-Krai arc. He was apparently slain by the Heavenly Principles in Pohjola, sometime between the Funery Flame and the Archon War.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Along with the 3rd Descender, the Four Shades are also leaked to make an appearance in the Snezhnaya preview tomorrow. This means that the preview may show a sneak peek of the fight between Saarelinen and the Heavenly Principles, which led to his death. If this is shown in the Snezhnaya preview, it might be responsible for Tsaritsa’s revolt against Celestia.

With Tsaritsa’s voice actor already revealed in Genshin Impact, likely that she may also make an appearance tomorrow for the first time. I am sure all of us are waiting patiently to see Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya.

So, that’s it. Now you know everything about the Genshin Impact Snezhnaya preview. Have more questions? Ask us in the comments section below.