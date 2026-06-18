Genshin Impact Snezhnaya Trailer Reveals Tsaritsa’s Voice Actor and New Gunplay

Genshin Impact Luna VIII livestream just concluded, and that means we are very close to the Snezhnaya release. With the end of the special broadcast, in classic Hoyoverse style, we finally got an extended peek at Snezhnaya in a new trailer. The new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya trailer revealed new enemies, more of the world, and much more. But what held all our attention was the Traveler using guns and Tsaritsa’s voice.

Genshin Impact Snezhnaya Trailer Breakdown

The new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya trailer showed much about the Cryo region. The first thing it revealed was two drastically different areas, one being snowy mountains, while the other was a lush forest. Next, we see the Traveler wearing a Fatui-style uniform and using a gun. This was teased in the first Snezhnaya teaser, but we actually see some gunplay this time. The Traveler can actually shoot at enemies to deal damage. The gun also comes with an explosive device that can be thrown to deal AoE damage in an area.

Next, we see a little bit of gameplay of the Cryo Traveler. This new form will allow the Traveler to create cryo shards around them and let them trigger the new Stellar Conduct reaction. Other than that, we see a couple of new enemy forms, which were expected for a new region. When it comes to characters, although we haven’t seen any new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters, we do have a couple of returns.

The trailer shows Sandrone, Pantalone, Pulcinella, and Tartaglia. What everyone was truly waiting for was Tsaritsa’s face reveal, which did not happen, sadly. However, we did hear an unknown voice at the end saying:

A tomb and birch trees, the Tsar’s final tokens of affection. That which I set in motion, I shall see to an end.

This is the Tsaritsa’s voice. The trailer’s description also confirms that Anastasya Feodorovna Snezhnaya, the Tsaritsa of Snezhnaya and the Cryo Archon’s voice, is part of it. According to the trailer description, the English voice actor of the Tsaritsa is mentioned as Lara Korba.

Finally, something that was a bit weird was that Paimon was missing for most of the trailer, which is odd as she always accompanies the Traveler. Furthermore, the beginning of the trailer showed Paimon falling ill in Snezhnaya. This might mean that Paimon won’t be accompanying the Traveler in the Cryo region for some time.

So, what else interested you in the new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya trailer? Tell us about it in the comments section below.